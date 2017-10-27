Turf Valley community protests Martirano's elementary redistricting

A sea of Turf Valley parents wearing blue T-shirts washed over River Hill High School Thursday evening to protest Howard County Public School System Interim Superintendent Michael Martirano’s redistricting recommendations to move students from Manor Woods Elementary to Bushy Park Elementary in the next school year.

The protest began 30 minutes before the Board of Education’s first public hearing, -- which drew more than 350 people -- , to gather community feedback on the impending redistricting.

Earlier this month, Martirano recommended the board redistrict 313 middle school students and 1,922 elementary students to accommodate the number of elementary students feeding into middle schools. Redistricting elementary schools in the eastern part of the county would also populate Elementary School 42 opening in Hanover in August 2018.

Martirano’s recommendations excluded high schools from redistricting at least until 2022 when a 13th high school will open. A JumpStart initiative was introduced to relieve high school capacities, which beginning next year would offer students community college classes under dual enrollment.

According to Martirano’s proposal, 145 students from Manor Woods Elementary in Ellicott City would go to the under-capacity Bushy Park Elementary in Glenwood. Turf Valley Communities president Zubair Ahmed said the 12-mile distance between schools not only increases travel time, but also has buses passing West Friendship and Triadelphia Ridge elementaries.

“That means our kids have to drive at least 40 to 45 minutes each way to attend their elementary school,” said Ahmed, one of 20 residents from his community that testified Thursday. “The transportation costs will increase and kids cannot even walk to the school. The distribution is totally unfair.”

Martirano’s proposal would bring Manor Woods’ capacity within the 90 to 110 percent target utilization mandated by board policy. The school system’s feasibility study shows Manor Woods at 117 percent capacity this year, with Bushy Park under capacity at 76 percent.

By 2022, if no redistricting is implemented, Manor Woods is predicted to reach 183 percent capacity, while Bushy Park’s capacity falls to 63 percent.

Ahmed also said longer bus rides allow more time for different grade levels to interact, which could lead to bullying.

“Older kids have nothing to do in that 45 minutes,” he said. “It’s not like they have an activity and that will involve them in those kinds of behaviors.”

Turf Valley resident Arti Panchal, whose two children were expected to begin elementary school at Manor Woods next year, said in her testimony that she’s seriously concerned about bullying and how it puts students’ physical and mental health in “grave danger.” The distance also creates issues for parents who take their students to and from school and restricts productivity and family time.

“This is going to cause significant stress and rush hour traffic as many of the parents work in Baltimore and D.C. suburbs,” Panchal said. “In the case a child misses the school bus, parents have to take significant effort to drop kids off.”

Ahmed and Panchal said the board should follow through with the Attendance Area Committee’s previous recommendations to shift Manor Woods students to West Friendship Elementary.

“As a team player, we respect the AAC’s recommendations to put our kids about four miles away at West Friendship Elementary,” Ahmed said.

Following the board’s Oct. 12 work session – one of five sessions scheduled through Nov. 14 to review redistricting options – Chairwoman Cindy Vaillancourt said the move from Manor Woods to Bushy Park is “illogical” and “not going to happen.” The board is assessing other options with Bruce Gist, the executive director of capital planning.

Vaillancourt said moving students to West Friendship Elementary isn’t feasible because the septic system is at its capacity. According to the feasibility study, West Friendship is under capacity at 81 percent.

“We have to figure out what would it take to pump the septic more often so we could actually utilize that capacity without killing the septic system,” she said. “What we have over in the Manor Woods area is a true lack of seats.”

The board is also considering sliding Manor Woods’ fifth grade to Mount View Middle and the middle school’s eighth grade to Marriotts Ridge High, utilizing the high school’s additional space and making more room at Manor Woods.

“We’re looking at every possible alternative,” Vaillancourt said. “If you do a cascading kind of redistricting and move everybody to their next closest school, you move many more people. If you hop over several schools to get to one that’s open, that’s ridiculous for the kids who are on the bus all day.”

Lisa Forand, a parent in West Friendship, said she approved Martirano’s proposal, calling it “thoughtful” for addressing overcrowding and equity and limiting family disruption. Forand did not testify, but submitted written testimony to the board.

Unlike the feasibility study, which suggested redistricting about 8,800 students, she said Martirano looked beyond redistricting as a solution for overpopulated schools. The AAC’s original recommendations to redistrict 6,500 students fell to 5,600 students after Martirano introduced the fast tracking of High School 13, but Forand said that wasn’t enough.

“The superintendent’s plan is the only proposal in front of us that addresses all criteria … and both immediate-term and long-term concerns,” she said.

The board will have its next public hearing for testimony at 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 30 at River Hill High School. A third hearing is scheduled on Tuesday, Nov. 7.