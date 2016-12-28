Maryland issues new property assessments, with 6.1 percent average growth in Howard County

Property values in Maryland increased in the latest round of state assessments, but at a slower rate than previous years, reflecting a lull in price growth that hit the local housing market in recent years.

Commercial and residential properties included in this year's assessments increased an average of 8.2 percent over the last three years, according to the most recent state evaluations, which the Department of Assessments and Taxation mailed to more than 750,000 commercial and residential property owners on Wednesday.

Howard's growth of 6.1 percent ranked alongside other jurisdictions like Baltimore City and Cecil and Harford counties. The strongest growth occurred in the Washington and Baltimore suburbs, with assessments in Prince George's and Anne Arundel counties climbing in the double digits. Five counties, mostly on the Eastern Shore, reported slight declines.

The state conducts assessments on a three-year rotation, with a third of all properties evaluated each year. The new assessments will be used for the 2017 tax bill sent in July, with increases phased in over three years.

About 71 percent of properties included in this round saw assessments increase. In Howard, residential values rose by 3.9 percent, well below the state-wide average of 6.4 percent. However, commercial values in the county hovered slightly above the statewide average of 13.6 percent.

Property values increased an average of more than 10 percent in the assessments issued in the last two years. This group of properties was last evaluated in 2013 for the 2014 tax year. At that time the properties rose an average of 4.7 percent.