Riding to Memphis on a mule in memory of granddaughter

On Oct. 8, Tom Cashman will set off for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Tennessee on the back of a mule. It is a journey he has been planning and thinking about since his granddaughter, Erin Myers, died of cancer at age 14 in 2012.

It is a journey his 17-year-old mule, Homer, just learned about.

“We just started talking today,” Cashman chuckled from atop his mount on Sept. 20. “I didn’t want to tell him too far ahead of time.”

Throughout his career, Cashman has worked with horses. As manager of Chanceland Farms in West Friendship, he uses Homer to help train yearlings — year-old horses. A cross between a draft horse and a donkey, Homer is a large, calm role model for the spirited young horses.

“I’ve always liked mules. My grandfather had mules,” Cashman said.

Erin also liked to ride Homer, he said.

“She used to come and ride all the time,” Cashman said. “That’s why I thought maybe I would take Homer. She’ll be riding with me.”

In April 2012, Erin died from a rare type of cancer, Cashman said. During her battle with the disease, she had spent time at St. Jude as a last effort. He was impressed with the care she received and how her family — even the extended family — were treated.

“It’s a beautiful facility,” Cashman said. “No family gets a bill. They put the family up, even me and my wife, and we’re grandparents. It is a good organization.”

He had always tinkered with the idea of traveling around the country on a mule. The idea of planning a ride as a fundraiser for St. Jude made it a reality.

“It is the first thing off of my bucket list,” said Cashman, who begins his retirement with the ride. “I would like to ride right into the parking lot and hand them the donations.”

Plans are to travel four hours a day riding and two hours a day driving, Cashman said. He expects it will take about two weeks to reach St. Jude in Memphis, depending on the weather.

“Homer is not fast enough for the interstates,” he said.

His son, Patrick, will follow him with the trailer and the two plan to camp along the way. His wife, Carmen, might join him for the return trip.

“My wife wanted me to do something closer to home,” Cashman said. “But that’s not really getting the word out.”

His daughter, Toni Cashman, Erin’s mother, had hoped to travel with him but will remain at home in Taneytown, he said. She set up a gofundme site – www.gofundme.com/Erinsride for donations, with a goal to reach $5,000. Cashman will have a banner advertising the site visible while he is riding.

“We are grateful for Mr. Cashman’s efforts because fundraisers like this support the global mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to find new and better treatments for childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases to save more lives,” Reed Hartley of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, wrote in an email. “Thanks to generous donors – families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food.”

“It will make something good out of a bad situation,” Cashman said. “People call me a hero. I’m not the hero. Those kids are the heroes; the suffering they go through.”

Cashman said he is thankful for the donations already received and the offers to stay at farms along the way. He plans to leave from Howard County Farm Museum on the morning of Oct. 8 where friends and family will see him off after a light breakfast and a blessing from his pastor.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Cashman said of the ride. “I think it will be a fun adventure.”