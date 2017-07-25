Ellicott City woman pleads guilty to vehicular manslaughter in death of 78-year-old

An Ellicott City woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to vehicular manslaughter after driving on the wrong side of the road while on drugs and hitting and fatally injuring a 78-year-old pedestrian in September.

In addition to a drug charge in the manslaughter case, Brittany McElhiney, 29, also pleaded guilty to marijuana possession with the intent to distribute. Police found two bags of marijuana in her car after the accident, according to a spokesman for the county prosecutor's office.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 24, witnesses saw McElhiney drive her 2013 Ford Focus on the wrong side of Green Clover Drive, collide with another vehicle and then hit Robert Dukehart, of Ellicott City, police said.

Dukehart later died from his injuries at the University of Maryland's shock trauma center.McElhiney was not injured.

Senior Assistant State's Attorney James Dietrich stated that McElhiney was driving under the influence of Xanax, a drug used for anxiety disorders, and driving 55 mph in a 25 mph zone on a residential street, according to Wayne Kirwan, the spokesman for the prosecutor's office.

Police later found more than nine pounds of marijuana, 3.5 ounces of lysergic acid diethylamide, or LSD; PCP, heroin and other drugs when they served a search warrant in October at her home, where she lived with a boyfriend, authorities said.

McElhiney and her boyfriend, Richard E. Debois, 65, face drug manufacturing and distribution charges in a separate case. Kirwan said Debois' trial is scheduled for August.

While she is awaiting sentencing in November, Judge Timothy McCrone placed McElhiney on pre-sentence supervision, requiring her to participate in a victim impact panel for Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Prosecutors plan to recommend a five-year prison term, Kirwan said.