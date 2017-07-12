One year after flood, an Ellicott City shop is reborn

Traffic had to slow down Saturday as the crowd in front of Joan Eve overflowed into the street. To cheers and applause, Joan Eve Shea-Cohen cut a ribbon at noon in celebration of the grand reopening of her store Joan Eve Classics and Collectibles. A fixture on Main Street for 21 years, the original store was gutted during the July 2016 flood. On July 9, Shea-Cohen opened a new, smaller store in a new location at 8069C Main St.

"I downsized," Shea-Cohen, 74, said. "I'm here and so happy to be back with my family in Ellicott City."

Her Ellicott City neighbors were happy to have her back, too, she said, as many attended the opening along with County Executive Allan Kittleman, state Del.Bob Flanagan and U.S. Sen. Bob Cardin.

"What is so thrilling is how many people left their stores to come down here," she said, smiling. "This has been overwhelming."

The celebration was much needed as the past year, she said, has had more downs than ups.

Shea-Cohen's original store was more than 1,000 square feet and filled with antique furniture, glassware and other items.

"Everything was gone," she said, of the flood's aftermath. "Everything I had been doing for 20 years."

If an air-conditioning unit had not broken earlier on that fateful day, Shea-Cohen and her store designer and friend, Gary Weltner, would have been trapped in the store, she said. She credits her brother, Larry Becker, who had died in January 2016, for helping her.

"My brother was my guardian angel. He made the AC stop working," Shea-Cohen said. "We closed at 6 p.m. We got out."

Her new, smaller space, at 600 square feet, is still not quite finished, she said, with light fixtures and other tweakings still necessary. She is grateful she had flood insurance and has been able to fill the new space with the quality antiques and collectibles she said her customers expect.

"Good things come in small spaces," Shea-Cohen said. "My customers wanted me to come back."

"I can't imagine Ellicott City without her," said Lee Moore, who has been buying things from Shea-Cohen "on and off for a long time."

"She is a wonderful person," he said at the opening. "This is good for Ellicott City."

Sharie Tomlinson, of Columbia, considers Shea-Cohen her long lost aunt.

"We just love Joan so much and Gary," said Tomlinson, who was attending the opening with Jason Enwright. "We discovered them two years ago. This was one of our date places. We always came to see Joan. We're so happy that they're back."

Flanagan said the store's opening was another sign of Ellicott City's comeback.

"This is one more important store opening in the rebuilding of Ellicott City," Flanagan said. "Everyone of them had their own challenges they had to overcome. They have become a very tight-knit group. There is a lot of camaraderie amongst the owners."

"I'm just so pleased to be doing this again," Shea-Cohen said. "It's what I love to do."