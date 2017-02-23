Poll: Trump so far is unable to find new support in Maryland
Ellicott City native advances to finals in Jeopardy College Championship

Andrew Michaels
Ellicott City native Gary Tse has advanced to the two-day finals in the Jeopardy College Championship, which begins today.

Earlier this week, the championship semi-finals began with nine contestants, with Tse winning Wednesday's match up and earning $15,989. Clarissa Santori, also of Ellicott City, became a wild card during the quarterfinals last week, but was knocked out of the semi-finals on Tuesday.

Tse advanced to the semi-finals following his wild card status last week, earning him $22,845, only $1,555 from the confirmed semi-finalist. The Naval Academy freshman will compete against MIT senior Lilly Chin and Stanford University junior Viraj Mehta.

The first episode in the two-day finals is scheduled to air tonight at 7 p.m.

