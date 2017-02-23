Ellicott City native advances to finals in Jeopardy College Championship

Ellicott City native Gary Tse has advanced to the two-day finals in the Jeopardy College Championship, which begins today.

Earlier this week, the championship semi-finals began with nine contestants, with Tse winning Wednesday's match up and earning $15,989. Clarissa Santori, also of Ellicott City, became a wild card during the quarterfinals last week, but was knocked out of the semi-finals on Tuesday.

Tse advanced to the semi-finals following his wild card status last week, earning him $22,845, only $1,555 from the confirmed semi-finalist. The Naval Academy freshman will compete against MIT senior Lilly Chin and Stanford University junior Viraj Mehta.

The first episode in the two-day finals is scheduled to air tonight at 7 p.m.