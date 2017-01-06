New snowplow tracker idle as Howard County dodges snow accumulation

While little snow reached Howard County overnight Thursday, the Bureau of Highways took every precaution to treat the major roadways for the predicted one to three inches of snowfall.

Chief Tom Meunier said public works crews began treating roads with liquid salt Wednesday morning to prepare for slick conditions, covering about 150 miles of roadway.

"That's pretty typical for priority roads. We have over 1,000 miles of roadway," Meunier said. "We kept our crews after working hours and got them all loaded up and fueled to wait for the snow to start."

Still in the beta phase, Meunier said the county has yet to use its recently launched snowplow tracker. However, he said, it's ready for any impending snowfall.

About 3 inches of snow fell Thursday night in northern Carroll County, according to the National Weather Service.

Hunt Valley and Glyndon in Northern Baltimore County received about an inch, while areas further south and east received less after a disturbance in the atmosphere overnight.

The weather service reported 0.1 inches at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, the first measurable snow at Baltimore's point of record this winter.

A weekend storm will be larger and more intense across the Southeast, but meteorologists said it's difficult to predict if it will come far enough north to affect the Baltimore region. Heavy snow is expected in Southern Maryland and on the Lower Eastern Shore.

