HopeWorks to hold pantry drive to help those affected by domestic violence

HopeWorks of Howard County, a nonprofit agency that combats domestic, sexual and dating violence, will hold a pantry drive outside its new center at 9770 Patuxent Woods Drive on June 3, from 10 a.m. to noon. The food, personal care and household items collected, said community engagement coordinator Heidi Griswold, help HopeWorks' clients "maintain independence and get back on their feet."

Items urgently needed include diapers, laundry detergent, quick meals such as canned ravioli or boxed microwaveable meals, juice boxes, crackers and women's personal care products, according to a HopeWorks flier.

The pantry is also requesting donations of gas and grocery gift cards, donations Griswold said the center is always understocked in because "people don't think it's as glamorous — but it's really important."

Griswold said pantry donations provide items that help clients both in urgent crises and in long-term situations, such as HopeWorks' residential programs and safe houses, and are especially important because financial abuse is often an element of domestic abuse.

"Even if they were living comfortably in terms of finances with their abuser, they may not have access to that anymore," she said.

Donors to the pantry drive can drive to a drop-off point in front of the HopeWorks center, where staff and volunteers will greet them and unload donations. The volunteers will also be available to talk to those interested in volunteering with the center, helping with tasks like office work and childcare, Griswold said.

To contact HopeWorks, call 410-997-0304.