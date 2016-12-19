Mt. Hebron SGA collects, sorts, delivers at food drive

After the final bell rings at Mt. Hebron High School, it isn't long before music can be heard beating from the book room shared by social studies teachers. Aglow with Christmas lights strung across the ceiling, with a dreidel hanging prominently in the center, the narrow room thumps with activity as students dressed in tank tops sort and box cans. While there are books on the top shelves, the book room is packed with non-perishable items ranging from canned goods to pasta, peanut butter and more, that members of the school's student government association are collecting for its 42nd annual canned drive.

"SGA organizes it and runs it," social studies teacher Angela Sugg, the SGA advisor for 26 years, said of the drive that benefits close to 200 Howard County families.

Every day after school since the drive began on Nov. 16, students in SGA collect donated cans and money from all the classrooms in the building. One group then sorts the canned goods on shelves or packs boxes. Another counts all the money – with every 50 cents counted as one can. Still another makes phone calls to talk with families to learn of dietary concerns. Spreadsheets are made daily to keep track of what's what and what was collected by whom.

"There are a lot of logistics," said Steven Jin, 16, a junior and vice president of SGA. "We have detailed spreadsheets."

While SGA organizes the drive, the majority of the student body participates; it has become a friendly competition between classes to collect the most canned items for the drive. SGA helps add to the rivalry by hosting competition days for certain foods throughout the drive, Jin said.

"When we see a disparity of things, we organize a competition day limited to a specific product, like pasta, or we will have a fruit day or a protein day," Jin said. "It's a big deal and it helps."

"Classes get a lot of bragging rights," Sugg said, of the winning classes, which often win big candy bars, too.

All students are invited to stay after school to help and many do, Sugg said. Students in National Honor Society provide presents for the families with children, while the school's leadership sixth period classes spend the entire quarter planning ways to help fund and support the drive.

"Leadership is a class students take and they do various things," Sugg said. "Leadership supports SGA."

"We go out into the community and ask for donations," said Robert Foyles, a member of leadership. Since the drive began, leadership classes have attended the grand reopening of Ellicott City's Main Street as well as Midnight Madness and have been outside of the Double T Diner asking for donations.

Foyles said that among the school's leadership classes, there is a separate inner-leadership class race to obtain the most cans.

"We divided up the sporting events and the theatrical events," Foyles said. "We contacted elementary and middle schools. We leave fliers at doors and come back a different day to collect."

The goal for the leadership classes is to collect more than 10,000 cans, though many want to beat the current record of 20,000 cans set last year by a class that included Johnny Linsenmeyer, who is now an 18-year-old senior and president of SGA. Linsenmeyer has participated in the drive since he was "very little," he said, as his father, Mike Linsenmeyer, is a teacher at Mt. Hebron.

"I like serving my school and the community," Linsenmeyer said. "I oversee and help out when people need it."

The biggest day of the whole drive is delivery day, this year being Dec. 23. On that day, students deliver the food they collected. The day actually begins the night before, when members of SGA bring together all the boxed canned goods they packed and stored throughout the school and organize the delivery.

"We stay until 11 (p.m.) or 12 (a.m.)," Linsenmeyer said. "We don't get a lot of sleep."

On delivery day, SGA members report to the local Giant at 6 a.m. to pick up bags of pre-ordered fresh groceries — including chicken and milk —to deliver along with the canned goods.

"Kids want to be here," Sugg said. "SGA looks forward to the late night."

Delivery is done throughout the school day by students and alumni who return to help.

"We have a list of riders and drivers and alumni," Linsenmeyer said. "Each family gets boxes of canned goods and bags of fresh food. Delivery day is really an amazing process."

The Church of the Resurrection, which runs a St. Vincent dePaul Society, provides the list of families in need, Sugg said, and occasionally, some families call the school directly. Any extra canned food or funds is donated to Resurrection. Excess fresh, perishable food is given to Grassroots Crisis Intervention Center in Columbia, which has refrigeration.

"It is such a tradition here," said Vann Prime, a teacher at Mt. Hebron for 12 years. "Just watching all these kids do what they do, it's a beautiful thing."

"Kids learn so much from the experience, they're overwhelmed," said Mike Linsenmeyer, who has taught at the school for 18 years. "They appreciate ... how fortunate they are."

For information on how to donate to Mt. Hebron High School's canned food drive, contact the school at 410-313-2880.