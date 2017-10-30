Halloween fun for the young and old

Hickory Ridge Village Center, corner of Cedar Lane and Freetown Road, Columbia will host a pre-Halloween on Oct. 30 from 5 to 8 p.m. A magic show by Mr. Dave’s Magic will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. with trick-or-treating following. All children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call 410-730-7327.

Elkridge Express of Howard County Library, 7-71 Montgomery Roadk, Elkridge, will host a DIY Haunted House Replicas event on Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. Participants ages 11 to 18 will create paper replicas of the film industry’s classic horror houses. Call 410-313-5077 to register.

Columbia Association and Historic Oakland Manor are offering a Murder Mystery on Oct. 30, from 7 to 9 p.m. The interactive show will have participants collecting clues to find the murderer. Appetizers, drinks, desserts, and coffee will be offered. Tickets are $30 for this adult only event and can be purchased at www.eventbrte.com

A Spooky Stories and Costume Parade will take place on Oct. 31 from 10:15 to 11 a.m. at the Savage Branch of Howard County Library, 9525 Durness Lane, Laurel. Youth are invited to wear their costumes, listen to stories and then join a parade around the library. 410-313-0760.

The Elkridge Express of the Howard County Library, 7071 Montgomery Road, Elkridge, will host a Spooktacular storytime for youth ages 3 to 5. Stories, crafts and songs. Call 410-313-5077.

A Monster Mash will take place at the Glenwood Branch on Oct. 31, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. for youth ages 0 to 5. Costumes, dancing and refreshments. 410-313-5577.

A Baby Boo and Costume Parade will take place from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the East Columbia Express Branch, 6600 Cradlerock Way, Columbia. Ages 0 to 24 months will hear stories and go a parade. 410-313-7700.

Central Branch, 10375 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, will host a costume parade on Oct. 31, at 6 p.m. 410-313-7800.

Sky Zone, 7175 Oakland Mills Road, Columbia will host a Halloween-themed Toddler Time from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Participants are invited to wear costumes without masks, glitter or any sharp or jagged components. Admission is $7. 443-201-7376

The Greene Turtle, 8872 McGaw Road, Suite C, Columbia, will offer Halloween crafts and activities throughout the day on Oct. 31 for children and kids can eat free with an adult purchase of an entree. 410-312-525.

Carnevil at Merriweather Post Pavilion at Symphony Woods, 10431 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, will open at 6 p.m. on Oct. 31. A mutant sideshow, demented clowns, escaped circus animals along with a menacing midway and more. Ticket prices vary. Go to www.carneyfest.com.