A veteran Howard legislator is retiring, endorsing a candidate

ANNAPOLIS — On a rainy Friday morning in the House Office Building, Delegate Frank Turner sat working at his desk, as he has most mornings for the last 23 years. The walls of his office are lined with framed newspaper clippings and local awards, the memories of a life spent in service to Maryland’s 13th District.

The six-term Democrat has been a state delegate since 1995, after he was elected as the first African-American to represent Howard County in the General Assembly. He announced earlier this month he will not seek re-election.

“I feel as though sometimes that I’ve probably done as much as I can do in this particular job,” Turner, 70, said. “I feel a lot of satisfaction about what I’ve accomplished, but I also feel that for me there’s another mountain out there that I need to climb, and I feel as though for the most part that I’ve climbed this mountain.”

Outside of Annapolis, he spent 41 years as a professor of business law at Morgan State University in Baltimore.

That mountain of Maryland’s legislature has included a list of accomplishments and at times contention for Turner. The vice-chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, which oversees legislation relating to education, elections and taxation, since 2013, Turner has shepherded several pieces of major legislation, including the legalization of casinos in 2007 and their expansion in 2012.

Turner said the accomplishments he’s most proud of are those that championed people often left out of the conversation, including the disabled and adoptees. In 2015, Turner sponsored a bill to provide more individualized education for blind or visually impaired children, and in 2005, he sponsored a bill to help adoptees contact and reunite with their families.

“Those are things you really feel great about because you know they really help people,” he said.

Now that he’s headed for retirement and some free time, Turner said he’s excited to spend more time with the people he loves, getting to cheer on his grandchildren at sports games and play more golf.

The upcoming Maryland gubernatorial race will take up some of his time as well.

“I thought what I was going to do was spend a lot more time with my family, play a little golf, do some traveling, but I’ve gotten a couple of calls from some of the gubernatorial candidates, and since I was deputy campaign manager for [former Democratic U.S. Sen.] Barbara Mikulski, and I’ve run six campaigns of my own, so maybe I can spend a little time helping one of the gubernatorial candidates.”

Turner said he plans to work with Democratic candidate Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker as a consultant.

“I think Rushern is a candidate that can win, I think he’ll listen, and I just believe that he has the ability to certainly win in the primary and then go onto the general,” Turner said.

Baker is one of seven Democrats vying for the party’s nomination to face off against the presumptive Republican nominee, incumbent Gov. Larry Hogan in November.

Baker campaign manager Andrew Mallinoff said their team has been talking with Turner for several months, and that the delegate has been helpful in connecting Baker to Howard County, in particular the faith-based community, but said they had not discussed an official role for Turner on the campaign.

“He so far has just been advising us on how to put our campaign together in Howard County, who to reach out to, good contacts for the campaign there,” Mallinoff said.

Endorsing a successor

As one of the longest serving legislators, Turner’s departure leaves an opening for a new shift in the political sphere.

Two candidates, Democratic Howard County councilwoman Jen Terrasa and Republican Chris Yates, a 68-year-old retired federal worker, have expressed plans to run for the seat, which represents the eastern part of the county including parts of Columbia and North Laurel.

Turner publicly endorsed Terrasa last week, and said his confidence in her abilities is part of what spurred him to feel confident in his retirement.

Terrasa, 48, who will have served on the County Council for 12 years when her term ends this year, said she is ready to build on her experience at the county level and advocate for issues such as universal pre-kindergarten and eliminating racial and economic disparities.

“Those 12 years of experience are invaluable, just working closely with communities in terms of what their needs are,” Terrasa, a Columbia resident, said. “I’ll have less of a learning curve than many.”

Terrasa said she hopes to build on the legacy of service and compassion left by Turner.

“He has been a tremendous advocate for the community,” Terrasa said. “And then just being relentless about things like the Harriet Tubman building.”

Republican State Central Committee Political Director Patrick O’Keefe said the GOP is ready to back Yates if no other contenders enter the primary, saying the North Laurel resident will “be a good candidate.”

“In the larger picture I don’t think [Turner’s retirement] completely changes things,” O’Keefe said.

When it comes to the state of politics in Maryland, Turner is quick to criticize Hogan, who he said hasn’t done enough to stem the continued violence and record-setting homicide rate in Baltimore City. He said the governor needs to focus on bringing jobs, better housing and an improved mass transit system to the city through increased funding.

“It should be a partnership between the state and the city, but it takes a real effort, and we’ve got to do more than just give lip service to it, we’ve got to find a way to make these things happen,” Turner said. “We’ve got to look at this as a state issue. It’s very important that Baltimore grows and survives and prospers so the rest of the state can prosper. We just don’t want the counties prospering and the state not, it’s got to be a concerted effort. And I just haven’t seen that effort from the current administration.”

Hogan has announced a crime-fighting legislation package that includes bills to combat sexual predators and human trafficking as well as strip convicted rapists of their parental rights.

Hogan’s office did not respond to calls for comment.

County leadership

At the county level, Turner said he’s looking for leadership, namely the county executive, to provide more funding for the county’s schools, which he said he worries are “slipping.” Last year, the county opted not to fully fund the school system’s $622.6 million request, instead approving $572.9 million.

That issue is one of the key reasons Turner said he plans to eventually endorse Democratic County Councilman Calvin Ball in his bid for county executive this fall, though he said he’s not ready to make an official announcement.