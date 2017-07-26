As first anniversary of flood approaches, councilman reflects on the town's resilience

As District 1 Councilman Jon Weinstein pointed out areas on Ellicott City's Main Street where restoration projects have taken place in the year following the flood, it's evident how much work has gone into making the city's success possible again.

Standing in the historic district's West End the week before the flood's first anniversary, Weinstein pointed out where workers that afternoon are restoring part of the stream channel's walls.

"[It's] not to stop flooding, [it's to] stop damage," Weinstein said. "It's necessary work to maintain the vibrancy of the town."

Much of this work is still ongoing, and will continue in the months ahead.

"It's going to be a while until we get this secured," Weinstein said. "To prepare for the worst."

He pointed to where one resident still has sandbags lining the sides of a house, as anxiety remains that another powerful flood could strike again. Passing by parking lots and alleyways, Weinstein recalled where the water pooled for weeks on end, and where it completely wiped out lower levels of shops and homes.

Weinstein's been a part of the recovery effort since immediately following the flood, working closely with County Executive Allan Kittleman on projects ranging from ensuring residents could get back into their houses to helping businesses reopen in time for Small Business Saturday in November 2016.

"We had a job to do," Weinstein said. "That's what people expect of government, [they] want you to work together."

At the Wine Bin, Weinstein noted how the restaurant was one of the first to reopen following the flood. He said it became an important community gathering place last fall, including its outdoor movie nights; the first one after the flood was completely packed with people.

As Weinstein talked about how the flood affected different homes and shops throughout the historic district, he shared the story of each property owner and merchant and how they've fought to repair the damage over the past year.

He said he has great respect for people like furniture store owner Nicholas Johnson, who ensured that none of his workers at Su Casa had to be laid off in the aftermath of the storm, and beamed as he talked about the work that has gone into opening Sweet Elizabeth Jane in its new space.

Weinstein knows the name of every shop owner he talked to on Main Street, asking them how they're dealing with the heat on one of the hottest days of the summer. But it's when he stopped by Robin Holliday's Horsespirits Arts Gallery that the full scope of the impact his work has had on the district became most clear.

Holliday fought back tears last week as she talked about the night of the flood and of the immense work since then to rebuild the street and its shops, including hers. She and Weinstein spoke of how they are torn between appreciating the support from the community as they mark the July 30 flood's first anniversary, and the need to simply get to Aug. 1.

Despite the hurt that still remains, Holliday said, one of the bright spots in the last year has been the chance to strengthen relationships with others within Ellicott City.

"I love [Jon] like a brother, and that never would have happened if not for the flood," she said.

As he talked of the profound impact the storm has had on the city, Weinstein said it created a "horrible opportunity" for people to come together, which he said they have in amazing ways.

"[There's] just something really special about this town," Weinstein said. "From the devastation, the town came back stronger."