Main Street businesses rise from the rubble one year after devastating flood

On July 30, 2016, disastrous flood waters ripped through about 50 Main Street businesses and killed two people in Ellicott City. As the water curved down Main Street in the historic shopping district, Sweet Elizabeth Jane clothing boutique was at the bend inside Caplan's department store. Everything inside washed away, leaving shredded wooden boards and debris in piles of mud and a large tree inside the left storefront window.

As the one-year anniversary of the flood approaches, Sweet Elizabeth Jane owner Tammy Beideman and general manager Mariah Cohee peered inside their former location last week – their first real look at the storefront since last summer.

They and several other retailers agree that the Main Street business climate has changed, but the flood was an opportunity to start from scratch and come back stronger.

Main Street suffered, said Maureen Sweeney-Smith, executive director of Ellicott City Partnership. Flood damage was estimated by the county to be in excess of $22 million, with nearly $11 million in damage to public infrastructure.

Main Street shops and shop owners almost a year after the flood in Ellicott City, MD on Wednesday, July 19, 2017. (Photos by Jen Rynda / BSMG) (Photos by Jen Rynda / BSMG)

According to last year's economic impact study, the flood reduced economic activity on Main Street to $67.2 million, including 151 jobs lost and county revenue declining by $1.3 million.

Sweeney-Smith said the Ellicott City Partnership raised nearly $2 million in flood relief funds for residents, merchants and property owners, and no-interest and low-interest loans were provided by the Small Business Administration, the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development and the Howard County Economic Development Authority.

Retail specialist Garrett Glover has provided one-on-one counseling services and retail expertise to 70 Ellicott City businesses. Glover served as the corporate operations manager of Clyde's Restaurant Group in Washington, D.C., from 1986 to 1993.

To keep Glover on board after funding runs out in September, Sweeney-Smith said she's working to raise the necessary $100,000.

"He has made an incredible difference in how we're rebuilding the town," she said. "Two-thirds of our merchants have met with him [and] in a couple of cases, he has doubled merchants' sales over last year."

Glover said his process tailors business improvement strategies to merchants' individual needs. Disaster relief and recovery began the day after the flood and by December 2016, 52 businesses had reopened.

In January, Glover began the economic revitalization phase to teach store owners how to revitalize, survive and sustain their business operations. Since this phase began, Glover said 95 businesses, including 15 new businesses, have opened as well as eight new businesses with lease agreements preparing to open.

Nineteen businesses did not return, including Cacao Lane, Johnnie's Bistro on Main, Boliwalou and Vintage Vault.

Before the flood, merchants were still using a 1980s business model, Sweeney-Smith said. Business owners bought merchandise at auctions and showcases and then hiked up the price 200 to 300 percent for sale at their stores. The Internet made this model less effective with cheaper pricing, she said.

During a market survey on Ellicott City, which Glover did in 2014, he said he saw the shopping strip had problems with industry mix; there was no healthy assortment of businesses but mostly antique shops.

"We used the flood as an opportunity to work with the property owners to put in a better mix of industries," Glover said.

He said he worked with existing businesses on "company culture, which is reflected in the branding, merchandising, inventory, interior, ambiance and customer service and relations," to develop a 21st-century business model.

Company culture allows customers to see a contemporary and progressive business, which ignites their interest to explore and support, he said.

Glover provided recommendations to business owners on merchandising and rebranding to make each store unique. Working from the outside in, Glover said he views the business through the customer's eyes by observing the cleanliness of the sidewalk outside the store and moving in to the storefront.

Donna Sanger, who owns Park Ridge Trading Company with her daughter, Julia, continues to meet with Glover to discuss new strategies. Sanger opened her culinary storefront 17 days before the flood, and sold an assortment of olive oils, spices and sauces in addition to custom jewelry and toys.

Park Ridge Trading ditched the latter items at Glover's recommendation, Sanger said, instead moving into a specific niche of culinary items.

"His suggestions have been dead-on," Sanger said. "We've added some products that we didn't carry before, like coffee and tea, and we started making our own custom spiced blends. We're trying to focus on things that are hard to find anywhere else. I was really skeptical about the changes initially, but they have been very successful."

"You need to be open to the idea of change," added Julia Sanger. "What this store started as pre-flood is very different from what it is now."

Walk-in traffic has increased two to three times since last year, said Sweeney-Smith, who has made a game of counting customers' shopping bags on the street.

A tough return

Owners of returning businesses, like Sweet Elizabeth Jane and Joan Eve, said Main Street was always their home, but they faced their fair share of heartache coming back after the flood.

Sweet Elizabeth Jane reopened on Black Friday inside a large two-story building at 8125 Main St., where Ellicott City's first Ford dealership opened in the 1920s. The building is located between Tersiguel's French Country Restaurant and the Howard County Welcome Center.

The Caplan's department store building – the shop's former location – now operates as the Miss Fit women's gym, which opened earlier this month.

"I love the new space," said Beideman, who opened the original boutique in 2011. "But, it doesn't feel like home yet. We got it and 72 hours later we opened the doors. We haven't stopped since."

She and Cohee wanted to return, but didn't immediately know if Main Street would be ready, spending their first week post-flood visiting potential locations in Annapolis, Fells Point and Hampden.

"I knew if Sweet Elizabeth Jane was going to make it at all, we had to be up and running by Black Friday to get our holiday season in," Beideman said.

Shop owners meet at St Peter's Episcopal Church before going to see their stores in Ellicott City on Monday, August 1, 2016. (Staff Photos by Jen Rynda) (Staff Photos by Jen Rynda)

Hundreds of volunteers made that possible in November when they formed an assembly line inside the business to mark thousands of items for purchasing.