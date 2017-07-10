Police investigate five-vehicle collision in Ellicott City

Howard County police are investigating a collision Monday involving five vehicles in Ellicott City, near Baltimore National Pike and Pine Orchard Lane.

Police responded to the crash shortly after noon, after a Volkswagen Jetta struck two vehicles on Pine Orchard Lane before continuing into the intersection at Baltimore National Pike. The Volkswagen was then struck by a third vehicle on Baltimore National Pike and then hit a fourth vehicle on Frederick Road, the release said.

The Volkswagen driver, identified by police as Robert Gambrell, 38, of Ellicott City, was seriously injured in the crash, and was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, according to police. Gambrell was the only injury, police said.

Baltimore National Pike traffic headed west was closed at Bethany Lane for approximately two hours Monday, and eastbound traffic was diverted to Frederick Road during that time.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.