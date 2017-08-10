Growing season peaks with National Farmers Market Week in Howard County

Shoppers browsed from stall to stall at the weekly farmers market at the Miller Branch library on Wednesday during National Farmers Market Week.

Promoted by national organizations the Farmers Market Coalition and the Agriculture Marketing Service, the week is meant to celebrate local farmers and encourage shoppers to buy locally sourced products. Gov. Larry Hogan declared this week as Maryland's Farmers Market Week to coincide with the countrywide celebrations.

Maryland hosts more than 140 farmers markets, including one in each county and Baltimore City, according to state data. In Howard County, there are six farmers markets each week, with sites in Ellicott City, Columbia, Clarksville, and Fulton.

At Wednesday's market in Ellicott City, 21 vendors, ranging from local farmers selling seasonal fruits and vegetables to a brewery and a cheesecake company, mingled with shoppers under blue skies.

"Everything [from a farmers market] has more flavor, [it] tastes better," Ellicott City resident Stephanie Lee said.

Lee and her mother, Lucy Larkin, attend the Wednesday market a couple times a month, picking up fresh vegetables such as corn, and bread from Great Harvest Bread Co.

Jamie Brown, who owns TLV Tree Farm in Glenelg, said that he typically sees business go up during August as more of his crops, including a variety of fresh fruit, vegetables, and meats, reach the height of their seasons. Brown participates in five farmers markets in the area, and said the Miller Branch location is one of the most popular.

Kirk Getka, who owns Thistle Rock Nursery in Sharpsburg, said weekday markets typically don't do as well as weekend markets, but that this location stands out as more popular.

Megan Lewis, 20, was manning the stand for Lewis Orchards, a farm in Cavetown owned by her family. Lewis is part of the fifth generation to work at the family-owned farm and said that business overall is improved this year over last.

Lewis said peaches are particularly popular now at the height of their season, and that moving into the fall, it's all about apples.

"It's been a really good year," she said.