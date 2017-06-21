Howard County Housing Commission names Peter Engel new executive director

The Howard County Housing Commission has appointed longtime community development professional Peter Engel as its new executive director. Engel began his new position on Monday.

Engel joins the commission following the unexpected death of former executive director Thomas Carbo in November 2016. Ada Best had been serving as acting executive directorappointment.

A former resident of Howard County, Engel most recently was the deputy commissioner for project finance and development at the Housing Authority of Baltimore City and Baltimore Department of Housing and Community Development.

Engel also served as the vice president for real estate development at the Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing, where he oversaw the design, financing, construction and occupancy of affordable housing in Arlington County, Va.

In Howard County, Engel also served as a founding member of the Columbia Downtown Housing Corp. and was a founding member of the River Hill Village Board.

The commission is a seven-member board that oversees the executive director. The commission works to provide affordable housing opportunities for low- and middle-income families.

Commission chairwoman Carole MacPhee said she is excited to bring on Engel because of his extensive background in housing and community development.

MacPhee said Engel is well versed in the regulations and housing programs that the commission deals with and is ready to "jump in" on a number of projects in the county, the biggest of which she said is the development of the downtown center in Columbia.

MacPhee said other items on Engel's agenda include coordinating with Howard Hughes Corp., Columbia's master developer; and the relocation of Toby's Dinner Theatre of Columbia as part of the development of a cultural arts center that will include housing units. Engel will also take a look at the commission's staffing and finances.

She compared Engel's qualifications and temperament to that of Carbo, saying that the new leader is "ready to attack any issues that are presented to us [and] give us the proper advice."