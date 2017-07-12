Speaking up on school redistricting [Editorial]

Plans for transferring students between the county's public schools to alleviate crowding and rebalance enrollment starting in the fall of 2018 are coming into clearer focus.

School planners now say about 16 percent of students — some 8,700 — could be shifted to different buildings under redistricting recommendations released last month. The growing pains appear to be most acute at elementary schools in the county's northern and eastern reaches and it's expected that students at 11 of the county's one dozen high schools could be on the move. In all, 16 schools are projected to have more students than they were designed to comfortably accommodate.

Howard's schools gain about 1,000 students a year and state planners project that the school system's enrollment will peak at around 63,750 students in 2025.

While planners talk in terms of percentages, seats and capacity, parents bring more passion to the discussions and redistricting uncovers a truism that, despite their reputation for quality, not all of the county's schools are equal.

Few parents want their children moved from a high-performing school to one with lower academic ratings. Nor do they want their children on long bus rides to different communities or in outdated buildings or attending schools that lack access to specialized programs.

The redistricting rejoinder from politicians (including elected school board members) is nearly always the same: Practically and fiscally, building or expanding schools is not always the best approach in managing fluctuating capacity issues; recasting attendance areas provides a level of flexibility and short-term "relief" to crowded conditions.

The parents and politicians both raise valid points, all while educators wrestle with ways to bring academic parity to all classrooms in the most efficient manner.

Howard's enrollment architects take about a dozens factors into consideration when making suggestions on boundary shifts, including performance metrics, transportation and how often children from specific neighborhoods have been shuttled about during their school years.

For the process to be effective and reflect the wishes of communities, the school system's constituents — students and parents — have to speak up. Grassroots movements have proven effective in swaying decisions and making common sense out of what can be a rote redistricting process.