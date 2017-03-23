Navigating the bumpy road toward changing boundaries for schools [Editorial]

Nearly a third of Howard County's public schools have more students than they should – they are deemed over their rated capacity – and the school system is embarking on a review of whether to change boundaries.

School planners follow well-oiled protocols in studying attendance areas, population projections, long-term construction plans and listening to the community. Howard County has a well-deserved reputation of doing the process well.

The last redistricting took place in 2013 and a new report due this summer is expected to suggest changes that would shift students in northern and southern areas, where space is tight, to schools in the county's western reaches where there is more room.

The redistricting process takes time and is frequently absorbed in controversy and emotion.

Short-term measures to ease crowding are seldom ideal. They include the use of portable classrooms, often derided as trailers, that are less-than-desirable learning environments, or shoehorning students into existing spaces where distractions abound.

Another option is busing, which can translate into longer days for students and car-pooling contortions for parents and guardians.

Some parents, who want immediate solutions, need to understand they won't come overnight. It takes years to find land for a school, design and build it. (The planning process alone for an elementary school, scheduled to open in 2018 serving Hanover's Oxford Square community, wrapped up in 2015.)

As one parent notes, redistricting is a way to maintain the best student-teacher ratio, keeping class sizes reasonable. Using portable classrooms can mitigate immediate crowding and delay the need for a wholesale redistricting, keeping students closer to their neighborhoods.

There isn't a perfect, one-size-fits-all solution and as the school system notes, "the process is dynamic." What must be accomplished is long-term parity so school leaders aren't left fending off charges of favoritism, or worse, socioeconomic or racial bias. Short-term trade-offs are inevitable.