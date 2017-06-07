The steep price of flood control [Editorial]

The first anniversary of one of the worst floods in Ellicott City in a century is approaching and one of the first engineering studies examining ways to manage floodwaters in the wake of the July 30 flood has been issued.

The cost estimates for just one fundamental component of a solution are quite steep – some $85 million for expanding stormwater retention ponds, underground pipes and vaults and other systems designed to hold or divert runoff from heavy rainstorms and release it slowly. (By comparison, the county is looking to spend $140 million on a new courthouse.)

Engineers spent months using computer models to examine how water flows in, around and through Ellicott City, where rivers played a role in its development as a mill town and where floods from those rivers have caused millions of dollars of destruction in a dozen noteworthy storms.

Positioned in a valley and built on bedrock, the town has geography and geology working against it. Any additional investment in flood control systems becomes an "improving the odds" calculation that mitigates flooding risks and impact, according to one consultant.

Scientists estimate the chances of another devastating 100-year flood, in which 8.5 inches of rain would fall in 24 hours, are 1 percent. Low odds.

Businesses that vowed to remain after last summer's flood – caused when nearly 6 inches of rain fell in under three hours – have rebuilt and reopened, to much fanfare. Owners are willing to play the odds — and pay the insurance premiums.

An advisory committee has been appointed to collect and evaluate information from a series of studies that are being conducted on the options for Ellicott City's future and its work will extend well into next year. The first look at costs for a better stormwater management infrastructure is sobering.

The central question remains about whether tens of millions of tax dollars, presumably from federal, state and county sources, should be poured into a chronically flood-prone district. It's a question that bares the rift between planners who say to continue to battle the forces of nature is folly and champions of the historic area who counter that Ellicott City remain a viable, vibrant destination and residential and business district.