Howard should explore a later start time for high school [Editorial]

For more than two years, a committee has been studying whether Howard County schools should start the school day later for middle- and high-school students and now has come up with four scenarios to accomplish the shifts.

The science is clear. Most teenagers are wired as night owls, with changes to biological clocks coming at puberty, and eight to nine hours of sleep is essential to have them at peak performance. A recent study in a pediatrics journal found that one in five teens get less than seven hours of sleep on school nights.

School districts across the country have been flipping bell times – with elementary students arriving earlier. Howard's schools have the advantage of learning from the experiences in other districts.

Choreographing the switch in start times raises practical and personal considerations. Family schedules, from car-pooling to child-care drop-offs to after-school jobs, come into play. There would likely be time changes for after-school activities and sports in the 54,000 student district.

A larger bus fleet would be needed, according to the committee findings, to meet a tighter "delivery window," with additional dollars suggested for routing and scheduling software to get buses to run more efficiently. The price tags for extra buses, drivers and administrative costs range from just under $1 million to more than $5 million, according to projections from the Start and Dismissal Time Committee.

Safety concerns also loom. Having elementary aged students waiting at bus stops in the dawn darkness of winter is less than comforting. Plus, there's no assurance that teens, consumed by social media and other pursuits, won't stay up later given the chance to get a later start the next morning.

The school board is collecting public comments on later-start options ahead of a vote planned for February – this is a decision that touches the entire community. As the budget process begins, the school system should include a placeholder to fund extra buses and related costs to shift times.

Studies have shown sleep-deprived teens don't perform well and younger children are more resilient with adjustments in sleep schedules. The benefits of later middle- and high-school start times are irrefutable.