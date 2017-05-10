Police surveillance and transparency in Howard [Editorial]

The Howard County police department is among an estimated 72 law enforcement agencies in the nation equipped with technology that is capable of sweeping up information from a cellphone, such as location, movement and even the content of conversations or text messages.

County police have had the devices, commercially known as Stingrays, for at least seven years and logs of their use show the technology has been deployed to track drug dealers, murder suspects and suicidal people. In all, the county says the technology has been used about 150 times.

The police say the information has paid off: Between September 2011 and last November, information obtained from the electronic surveillance has led to arrests in 21 percent of the cases. An arrest, of course, does not translate into guilt.

A more troubling statistic is that county officers didn't get a judge's permission to use the technology in more than half of the cases, embracing an obscure rule that allows police to bypass the process of obtaining a warrant in certain emergencies.

Commonly available location devices – allowing the tracking of a missing phone or the movement of a car – are becoming deeply rooted in everyday life. Video surveillance cameras are omnipresent, capturing criminal activity or even the errant deliveryman who mishandles a package.

While there has never been an expectation of privacy in public spaces, the use of the monitoring technology by police raises valid questions about erosion of constitutional protections against unreasonable searches, and few authorities are willing to provide answers.

Howard County holds information about use, policies, training and other operational procedures close to the vest — a practice that needs to be better understood.

The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, with a ranking member who represents parts of Howard County, issued a report last year pointing out a lack of uniform standards in the country and calling for a "national framework" of rules and regulations, policies and procedures.

"The lack of uniformity at the state and local level currently creates the possibility that states and localities are deploying cell-site simulator technology in a manner that is less strict than the guidelines being adhered to by federal law enforcement agencies," the report noted.

Until the members of Congress, or the state legislature, are able to enact standards that allow greater transparency, Howard's County Council ought to demand more answers from the county police over the stealth surveillance technology, its use and how privacy rights are being safeguarded.

The fog over county police use should be lifted and it can be done in a way that won't jeopardize legitimate, ongoing investigations.