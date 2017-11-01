It's a 'new day' for diversity and inclusion in Howard County schools

It’s a cloudy Monday morning in October as the teachers find their way to a conference room in Elkridge. They check email on their phones and sip coffee, some asking others in the group if they’ve ever taken a workshop like this.

The day that lies ahead is more than a professional development day or teacher training. It’s the first step in a three-year process these Howard County Public Schools educators are embarking on to become a new kind of leader in their buildings: an expert in equity. For the first time this year, every Howard County school has named a cultural proficiency liaison to serve as a diversity and inclusion “specialist,” as program coordinator John Krownapple calls them. Their mission is to lead equity work in schools and guide staff in how to create inclusive environments.

The educators, who span across age, race and gender, have come to the workshop through different paths. Some say they jumped at the chance to further engage in work surrounding student equity they’ve been passionate about for years, while others are in the earlier stages of learning about the issues.

Quiet in anticipation, the teachers are asked to line up A to Z by their favorite beverage and then to introduce themselves to the group. As the teachers, ranging from kindergarten to orchestra to special education, begin introducing themselves and their love for coffee, bourbon and wine, they talk about what drew them to equity work. One teacher says she’s driven by a desire to lead more educators in conversations about equity, and to tackle these problems head on rather than turning “a blind eye.”

Coordinator John Krownapple and facilitator Razia Kosi in the department of diversity, equity and inclusion lead Howard County school staff during a training sessions in Howard County. (Staff Photos by Jen Rynda / BSMG) (Staff Photos by Jen Rynda / BSMG)

It’s when another teacher says that “it’s about time” for the school system to shift its lens to one focused on equity that the group audibly agrees.

As the coordinator in the Department of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Krownapple’s daily job is to raise the social consciousness of staff so they have a greater ability to create communities where everyone feels a sense of togetherness and belonging. Krownapple said the multi-step approach to creating inclusive and equitable communities, called cultural proficiency, is centered on enlightening educators to be aware of their own, often-subconscious biases, and then how those biases could be negatively impacting their interactions with others.

Krownapple, alongside colleagues and fellow facilitators Shannon Keeny and Razia Kosi, lead the workshops. Kosi said the seminars are an “invitation” for people to look inward at how they can grow as individuals to better engage with others. They also help to build the equity-leadership capacity of each school by continuously increasing the number of people who have completed the cultural proficiency program, Krownapple said.

Seminars like this one are emotionally intense, encouraging teachers to be vulnerable with one another and share difficult experiences with racism and bias. Kosi said the workshops create a safe and brave space for educators to open up to one another and help each other grow.

“You can’t change people’s thought processes until you know yourself,” one teacher told the group. “So I want to know myself better.”

A ‘robust agenda’

While Krownapple and Kosi have been in their roles leading others in cultural proficiency for 10 years, Krownapple said that this year he’s seen the significance of his role expand under the new leadership of Interim Superintendent Michael Martirano.

Martirano has formulated what he calls a “robust agenda” for the school system, with student equity at its core. The decision is a shift in the school system from one that undertakes diversity, equity and inclusion efforts as individual initiatives, Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Kevin Gilbert said, to one that uses those ideals as the foundation of all its work, based on Martirano’s own passion.

“As a human being I’m driven by the fact of doing no harm to others, by taking care of individuals who are lost and left over and forgotten,” Martirano said. “My philosophy is predicated on the fact that all children can and will learn. It’s my passion, it’s who I am.”

He’s titled his call to action, “Learning and Leading with Equity: The Fierce Urgency of Now,” inspired by a quote from Martin Luther King Jr.

The emphasis, Martirano said, is on equity because “every student requires different kinds of support and instruction to best meet their needs.”

Martirano’s “leading and learning with equity” plan includes four overarching commitments: to value every stakeholder in the school system; achieve an individualized focus; connect students and staff in an inclusive environment; and empower schools and families.

To show his dedication to this focus and ensure that actions accompanied his words, Martirano said he created Gilbert’s position as director of diversity, equity and inclusion and as one that reports directly to the superintendent.

Gilbert’s new department now houses divisions such as Krownapple’s cultural proficiency work, which was previously housed under the Office of Leadership Development. Gilbert, Krownapple, Kosi and others are helping to carry out Martirano’s commitment to equity through a number of efforts, touching on everything from discipline practices to staff trainings and curriculum revisions.

“It’s a climate shift to be an expectation — not an opt-in,” Gilbert said. “How do we become more intentional to make this everybody’s business?”

Gilbert said the goal is to show “that everyone matters, that we know what equity looks like, that we believe in inclusivity and that this district is going to do everything in its power to make all students feel loved and cared for.”

Part of the strident emphasis on equity and inclusiveness comes after incidents of racism in the school system in 2016, including racist social media posts by students that led to student walkouts and demonstrations. The instances sparked strong public reaction from parents and students, with some saying the incidents highlighted a long-standing problem of bias in schools.

In reaction, former Superintendent Renee Foose created a Committee for Diversity and Inclusion. The committee met before the Howard County Board of Education to present four categories of recommendations for ways to heighten inclusivity in Howard schools: student voice, curriculum, workplace diversity and professional learning.