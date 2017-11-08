Howard County Garden Club rebuilds Blue Star Memorial in Ellicott City

On the first day of November, 10 members of the Howard County Garden Club met in front of the Howard County Tourism office on Main Street in Ellicott City. Armed with shovels, gloves, mulch, dirt and plants, the women were soon on their hands and knees, working to replant a garden that washed away during the July 2016 flood, carrying with it the Blue Star Memorial the club had erected at the site in 2013.

“We were just heart-broken when the flood washed it away,” club member Joanne Winters said as she dug in the dirt.

“It’s scary to think how much water there was to roll that boulder away,” said Linda Kangrga, another member. “We never found it.”

What was found, to their amazement, was the Blue Star Memorial plaque that had been on the boulder.

“Someone rolled in one day and said ‘here’s your plaque,’” said Anthony Cordo, executive director of Howard County Tourism. “I’m excited about this.”

The plaque, which was cleaned up by Howard County Parks and Recreation, now sits on a new stone placed in front of the tourism office and visitor center, set at an angle facing Main Street. A rededication ceremony for the memorial is planned for Nov. 11 and will feature County Executive Allan Kittleman and a Blue Star family.

“We’re pretty excited about it,” said Anne Schoenhut, co-chairwoman of the club’s 2017 Blue Star Memorial Restoration project. “It meant so much to us the first time.”

Honoring all those who served or who are currently serving in the U.S. armed forces, the Blue Star Memorial program began in 1944 with the planting of 8,000 dogwood trees by the New Jersey Council of Garden Clubs along a stretch of road that was designated a Blue Star Highway. The designation would expand to include Blue Star By-Ways and Blue Star Memorials, according to information on the National Garden Clubs website.

“There are Blue Star Memorials all over,” said Jane Sims, a Howard County club member “As the oldest garden club in Howard County, we wanted one here in Ellicott City.”

Nate Pesce/for BSMG The original Blue Star Memorial marker was dedication in Ellicott City in 2013, with then-Councilwoman Courtney Watson, left; then-County Executive Ken Ulman; and Jane Kramer of the Howard County Garden Club. The original Blue Star Memorial marker was dedication in Ellicott City in 2013, with then-Councilwoman Courtney Watson, left; then-County Executive Ken Ulman; and Jane Kramer of the Howard County Garden Club. (Nate Pesce/for BSMG)

The fact that 10 members arrived on a brisk morning to plant the small red, white and blue garden around the memorial reveals the group’s dedication, Sims said.

“We’re all older and we do what we can. A group like this,” Sims said, gesturing to her fellow workers, “shows how important this is. We’re proud of what we do.”

A reception, featuring pastries and refreshments, will follow Saturday’s rededication ceremony. Funds for both the reception and the new plants were acquired from grants, donations and membership dues.

At 1 p.m. on Veterans Day, the county’s third annual parade will travel past the new monument as it makes its way down Ellicott City’s Main Street. Featuring military groups, antique cars and horses, the parade will also include musical groups for the first time, according to Maureen Sweeney Smith, executive director of Ellicott City Partnership. She said that both the Mt. Hebron High School marching band and the Accordion Club of Maryland will march this year.

“There are lots of different types of groups,” Smith said. “We’re trying to liven it up a bit. We want it to be more festive and fun this year.”

Last year’s parade was organized by the American Legion with assistance from other groups, as the Ellicott City Partnership was dealing with the after-effects of the July 2016 flood.

“This year, we are all working together. It is a team effort,” said Ed Hall, commander of the Joint Military Council in Howard County and a member of the parade committee. “This parade is for veterans; it’s about veterans and it is put on by veterans.”

The parade’s two grand marshals are Vivian Bailey, 99, who served as a first lieutenant in the Army Women’s Army Corps; and retired Marine Corps Col. Lou Schott, 97.

The one-mile parade will begin at St. Peter’s Church and end in front of the B&O Railroad Museum where a short ceremony will be held, Smith said, with comments by Kittleman and Council Chairman Jon Weinstein.

“We want to raise the sensitivity of Howard County residents to understand and appreciate their veterans,” said Hall.

The club has several upcoming projects, including placing a veterans memorial on the lakefront in Columbia and organizing veteran’s presentations for school systems, she said.

“We would love to see people support the parade and the veterans,” Smith said. “Support the businesses and come for lunch.”

After steadily working for over an hour and a half while talking about families and exchanging news, the members of the Howard County Garden Club stepped back to admire their work. The 26 plants and four shrubs featured no blooms, only the promise of them in spring.

The Blue Star Memorial rededication is Saturday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. at the Howard County Welcome Center, 8267 Main St., Ellicott City. The Ellicott City Veterans Day Parade will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, from St. Peter’s Church and ends at the B&O Railroad Museum.