Howard police, families remember fallen officers during National Police Week

Howard County police took a moment of silence May 4 outside the department's headquarters in Ellicott City to remember their fallen peers during National Police Week.

Officers, friends and family members gathered around the Howard County Protector memorial statue – an officer, holding the hands of two children – to honor seven officers who were killed on the job in the county, dating back to Constable Charles T. Weber in 1924. A wreath of gold, white and blue flowers surrounded the county's police emblem, with its banner, "Integrity, Pride, Community."

The memorial was first dedicated in 2002, honoring the five officers who had been killed at that time. As officers laid the wreath below the statue, Police Chief Gary Gardner unveiled a new addition to this year's ceremony: a blue line, dividing the roadway outside the department's main entrance.

A blue line divides the roadway in front of the Howard police department headquarters in Ellicott City to remember and honor fallen officers during National Police Week on May 4.

"This line represents the relationship with the police and our community," Gardner said.

Maryland State Police Trooper Shaft S. Hunter was the last officer killed in Howard County; he died in a collision during a car chase in 2011. Other offices recognized were Cpl. Scott Wheeler; recruit Officer Roger D. Cassell Jr.; Maryland State Police Cpl. Theodore D. Wolf Sr.; Officer Randolph E. Brightwell Sr.; and Deputy Sheriff Frank J. Miller.

During the ceremony, officers and deputies escorted family members to fallen officers' plaques that surrounded the statue, where they each placed white roses in black vases.

Doug Duvall, grandson of Frank Miller and former Wilde Lake High School football coach, said the ceremony is a "marvelous tribute" to remember lost loved ones and honor officers who are continuing to protect Howard County citizens. Miller, who was a deputy sheriff for 29 years, died of a heart attack on June 7, 1946, following a struggle with a prisoner.

Duvall said he was born in the fall after his grandfather's death.

"It seemed like I knew him because everybody remembered him," Duvall said. "I heard stories. In the '20s and '30s, my grandfather would go around Howard County on trains to get to Elkridge and Sykesville because the roads weren't very good."

Janet Wheeler held back tears as she put her rose next to her son's name. Wheeler said it "means the world" that the police department continues to remember the legacy of her son, Scott, who was killed on June 16, 2007 after being hit by a speeding car while initiating a traffic stop.

Scott Wheeler motioned for the driver to pull to the side of the road when the driver hit him along Route 32 near Route 1. He died from his injuries two days later, she said. Wheeler and his wife, Tracy, had been married 10 months before his death.

"To lose a child is the worst thing that can happen to you in your life," Janet Wheeler said. "I love him and I miss him every day. It was the hardest thing I've had to deal with. He fought; he tried. I know it was for the right reason and he's in a better place."

Gardner said the department will continue to gather every year to keep the memories of fallen officers alive.

"It doesn't matter what agency they worked for, they all worked for the citizens of Howard County," he said. "They were our protectors."