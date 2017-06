A 20-year-old Ellicott City man remains in critical condition Monday afternoon after nearly drowning in a pond behind Tangle Wood Court early this morning, according to Howard County police.

Police said they found Nicholas Bartko around 5 a.m. on the side of the pond, where Bartko and a friend were canoeing when it tipped over. Investigators believed the friend pulled him to the side of the pond after the accident.

Bartko was taken by ambulance to Howard County General Hospital, police said.