Howard safety organization teaches community response to active assailant

Domestic terrorism is no longer limited to firearms, according to U.S. Secret Service employee Lois Blevins, so society must know how to respond quickly and appropriately in the event of an active assailant.

As founder and president of the National Center for Citizen Safety, the Ellicott City resident has made it her duty to teach people how fast and effective decision-making can safe lives in a moment of terror.

The nonprofit organization, also known as NCCSafe, this month unveiled its community workshops that are held to spread education and public awareness of emergency preparedness in potentially life-threatening situations. More than 25 Howard County residents, including teachers and teens, attended the first workshop at the Miller Branch library on Feb. 7 to learn the do's and don'ts citizens.

On Feb. 19, Blevins and her volunteers continued their A.C.T. promotion during a Hoops 4 Hope for a Safer America fundraiser at Glory Days Grill in Ellicott City. Volunteers discussed proper domestic terrorism and active assailants responses with the community, while watching the University of Maryland men's basketball game.

A silent auction, cash bar and complimentary game time appetizers were also included in the event.

Since the organization was founded in 2013, Blevins and her team of volunteers and interns have worked in Howard and neighboring counties to promote how to react in situations or disaster. Blevins said she uses recent events – which includes the mass shootings at Columbine High School in Littletown, Col., in 1999 and Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va., in 2007 – as tools to review what went right and wrong. Her instructions follow what she calls A.C.T.: assess, cover yourself and take action.

In addition to guns, Blevins said assailants use anything from knives to vehicles to harm or kill others. The Federal Bureau of Investigation's 2014 active shooter analysis report states that 45.6 percent of incidents between 2003 and 2013 happened in businesses, while 24.4 percent of incidents happened in schools during that period.

On the FBI website, the latest report states that 231 people were impacted by an active assailant in the U.S. between 2014 and 2015, with 92 killed and 139 wounded.

"Forty out of the 50 states have been affected [by an active shooter] and that's huge," Blevins said. "We want to take a human response and convert it from stress and fear to a conditioned response."

If an active assailant is present, the first step is to assess the situation, Blevins said, by answering questions like what do you see, hear and smell? Where and what is the threat? Once determined, people must decide how to cover themselves, either running if there's a nearby exit, hiding if there's no time to run or fighting if confronted by the assailant. Then, they should take action and alert the authorities, she said.

NCCSafe holds a community workshop to spread education and public awareness of emergency preparedness in potentially life-threatening situations.

In her workshop, Blevins defines the differences between a lockdown and shelter-in-place. To lockdown, individuals stay in one place by securing themselves in a room, turning off lights and barricading the entryway. Lockdowns are used for threats located inside or outside of a building. Shelter-in-place is typically used when there's an atmospheric threat or contamination, she said, such as chemical, biological or radiological hazards; or hurricanes or tornadoes.

A.C.T. in schools

Blevins said a common misconception in the community, particularly in school systems nationwide, is that lockdown is "the only option" when there's an active assailant. She said the FBI analysis of the Columbine High School shooting showed that students inside the school's library had four minutes to escape before the shooter entered the room.

"The further you take cover, the better. Distance is your friend," she said.

In the Howard County school system, School Improvement and Administration Executive Director Frank Eastham said the type of emergency determines whether the school has a lockdown or modified lockdown. Each of the county's 76 schools has an emergency operation plan.

"We have actions that are less intrusive and actions that are more significant and restrict movement in the schools," said Eastham, the former principal of Oakland Mills High School.

A modified lockdown, he said, would entail locking all building entrances, keeping students inside and continuing the normal routine.

Eastham said state law prohibits the school system from sharing specific procedures followed in a lockdown; however, all emergency plans are amended every summer and submitted to the school system's safety, environment and risk management office for review, feedback and further amendments.

Terry Street, manager of the safety, environment and risk management office, said Howard schools follow the Department of Homeland Security guidelines for responding to an active shooter – the driving force behind Blevins' A.C.T.

Eastham said Code of Maryland Regulations, also known as COMAR, require schools to have 10 fire drills throughout the year, while administrators practice shelter-in-place or drop-cover-hold; the latter in response to an earthquake.

At the Maryland Coordination and Analysis Center, Executive Director of School Safety Edward Clarke said all 24 public school districts in the state also have six emergency preparedness drills that are practiced throughout the school year, including lockdown drills; evacuation drills; reverse evacuation drill if the schools are outside; shelter-in-place; severe weather; duck-cover-hold; and bus evacuation.

An active shooter drill is among the drills, Clarke said, as each school superintendent submits a crisis and emergency preparedness plan to the state Department of Education.

"The tragedy at Columbine really refocused the efforts to better prepare for an active shooter in public schools across the United States," said Clarke, a retired police captain in Montgomery County. "Law enforcement changed their approach as well. Prior to Columbine, the initial process for responding was law enforcement would contain the situation and wait for the SWAT teams before making entry."

Now, Blevins added, officers are told to "run to the gun."

"Any threats or incidents that have occurred are discussed to determine if other school systems need to be prepared," Eastham said. "Unfortunately, the scary clown scam that was going around [last October] was a part of those discussions."