Taneytown man indicted in fatal Ellicott City crash

A Taneytown man is charged with vehicular manslaughter and related charges in connection with a crash in Ellicott City last fall that killed his female passenger.

A Howard County grand jury last month indicted Daniel Cody Lipscomb, 24, of the unit block of Fairground Ave., on eight counts, including criminal negligent manslaughter with a vehicle, negligent homicide with a vehicle while under the influence, reckless driving and negligent driving.

Lipscomb was arrested on Jan. 27, with a bond set at $50,000 to be paid in full. His bond was posted and he was released on Jan. 27, according to electronic court records.

Lipscomb was driving a 2014 Chevy Cruz southbound on Columbia Road in Ellicott City at approximately 3 a.m. Sept. 10 when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree near Hemlock Cone Way, according to a news release from the Howard County Police Department.

His passenger, Audrey Elizabeth Birmingham, 21, of Baltimore was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to police. Lipscomb was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma with non life-threatening injuries.

Lipscomb was determined to be under the influence of alcohol and speeding at the time of the collision, according to police.

This was the second time Lipscomb has been charged with driving while impaired by alcohol. In 2014, he pleaded not guilty with an agreement to the statement of facts to one count of driving while impaired by alcohol in Carroll County. He was given probabtion before judgement, and the other four charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence per se, were abandoned by the state.

A number listed for Lipscomb was not in service and he was unable to be reached for comment.

Lipscomb is scheduled to appear in Howard County Circuit Court for an arraignment/initial appearance on March 2.

