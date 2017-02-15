Naval Academy plebe to compete on 'Jeopardy'

An Ellicot City resident will be one of the first Naval Academy midshipmen to compete the 'Jeopardy!' College Championship this Friday.

Gary Tse, a freshman, was one of 15 college students chosen to appear on the quiz show. He will compete against a University of Kentucky student and a Georgetown University student.

If he wins, Tse will receive $100,000 and a chance to particpate in the next edition of the Tournament of Champions, according to the show's website.

Auditions for the show, which is in its 33rd season, began in the fall. Thousands of college students applied and 250 people were chosen to audition in person, according to the website. The audition consists of a test, a practice game and an interview.

"I really wanted to represent my school because no one had ever represented the Naval Academy before," Tse said in a promotional video. "I thought it was a great opportunity."

Tse's episode airs 7 p.m. Friday on Fox.