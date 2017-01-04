Funeral planned Saturday for Ellicott City teen killed in home invasion early New Year's Day

Funeral services will begin Saturday morning at Glen Mar Church in Ellicott City for Charlotte Zaremba, the 16-year-old Howard High School sophomore killed at home by a masked intruder early on New Year's Day.

Howard County police have named the intruder as Sean Crizer, 15, a fellow sophomore at Howard High and her neighbor in the Montgomery Knolls neighborhood of Ellicott City. He died Tuesday at the Maryland Shock Trauma Center from a self-inflicted gunshot wound sustained on Jan. 1, police said.

According to police, Crizer entered the Zaremba home and fatally shot Charlotte with a stolen handgun in the early morning hours of New Year's Day.

Charlotte's parents had picked her up from a party and returned home. Shortly before 2 a.m., Suzanne Zaremba heard a scuffle in her daughter's bedroom, police said. She found Charlotte struggling with a masked intruder. The intruder, Crizer, shot both the mother and daughter before shooting himself, police said. Suzanne Zaremba, 52, was wounded in her leg.

Investigators have not found any indication the two students had a relationship, police said.

By Wednesday, a page on the fundraising website GoFundMe had collected more than $14,000 for the family. Crisis counselors were sent to Howard High School, where some students were planning a candlelight vigil. Others made cards for the Zaremba family.

Charlotte Zaremba Charlotte Zaremba, 16, was killed and her mother, Suzanne Zaremba, wounded in their Ellicott City home by Sean Crizer. Charlotte Zaremba, 16, was killed and her mother, Suzanne Zaremba, wounded in their Ellicott City home by Sean Crizer.

"We are overwhelmed by the many prayers, tributes, and thoughts that have been sent our way as we mourn the sudden loss of an amazing and caring young woman," the family said in a statement. "We respectfully ask for privacy as we deal with our grief and loss."

A viewing for Charlotte is planned to begin 10 a.m. at Glen Mar Church on New Cut Road, a family spokeswoman said. The funeral will begin at noon it the church with a reception afterward.

tprudente@baltsun.com