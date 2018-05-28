Howard County officials searching for man reported missing in Ellicott City flood

Howard County officials are searching for a man reported missing from Sunday’s devastating floods in historic Ellicott City.
Friends and relatives of Eddison Hermond say he was helping rescue people at about 4:10 p.m. on Sunday in Lot D, behind Main Street, when he was swept away by flood waters.
Friends posted on Facebook that Hermond is about 6 feet tall with an athletic build, and was wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts. They posted a photo of a smiling man wearing a military uniform.
Howard County officials on Monday morning confirmed that they were looking for a missing man. Further information wasn’t immediately available.
