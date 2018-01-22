Ellicott City home partially collapses amid overnight fire

A home engulfed in flames partially collapsed in Ellicott City overnight, Howard County fire officials said Monday morning.

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. Monday in the 10300 block of Kingsbridge Road in Ellicott City, according to the Howard County Department of Fire & Rescue Services. Intense fire and smoke led crews to begin “operating in a defensive mode — applying water” from outside the home, officials said.

A section of the home collapsed about 15 minutes after crews arrived.

Several neighbors called 911 after seeing flames near the corner of Kingsbridge Road and Woodville Lane.

Residents of the home were out of town at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported, officials said.

Courtesy HCDFRS About 75 firefighters responded to a morning fire on Kingsbridge Road in Ellicott City. About 75 firefighters responded to a morning fire on Kingsbridge Road in Ellicott City. (Courtesy HCDFRS)

Baltimore County fire teams responded to provide aid to those from Howard County, with about 75 firefighters batting the blaze overnight.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

