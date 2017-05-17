Water main break, sinkhole close Main Street in Ellicott City

A water main break and sinkhole have closed a section of Main Street in Ellicott City Wednesday morning, Howard County police said.

The department reported the water main break before 6 a.m. between Rogers and Klein avenues on Main Street.

Images from the scene of the water main break showed water erupting out of the roadway. At the point where the water was coming from the ground, a sinkhole had formed, and the front end of a small car had gone nose-down into the opening.

This story will be updated.