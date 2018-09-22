Eight people hospitalized after deck collapses Saturday afternoon in Howard County

Eight people were hospitalized after a deck collapsed during a backyard party Saturday afternoon in Ellicott City, firefighters said.

The deck fell about 4:30 p.m. at a home in the 4900 block of Bonnie Branch Road. About 20 people were on the deck when it fell 12 feet to the ground, said P. Marc Fischer, spokesman for the Howard County Fire Department.

Three of the injured were taken to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center. Five other people went to a local hospital. None of them suffered life-threatening injuries, Fischer said.

Firefighters posted photos online showing wooden debris scattered behind the home and crews carrying off the injured.

