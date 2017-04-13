As residents wait, visions for Route 1 languish

More than 15 years after the county charted ideas to revitalize Route 1, the 11-mile strip in Howard County continues to fall into lingering decay. Scattered development dots the edge of a ribbon of road that is a hodgepodge of motels, car dealerships, junkyards and rundown storefronts.

And now, as hundreds of new residences spring up in dense developments, new and longtime residents both worry the corridor that has been slated for beautification and mixed-use projects for years is reaching a breaking point and the amenities and retail options they had hoped for are nowhere in sight.

Within Howard Square, a rowhouse-like development on the intersection of Route 175 with more than 1,000 units at full build-out, residents have an open park and connected sidewalks.

But outside the development, a bus stop has no cover, sidewalks abruptly end and few options for retail exist, a concern that residents say shows evidence of scattershot development.

With a concentration of around 2,000 residents spread across several communities near Port Capital Drive, Venkat Nallamothu, a 35-year-old resident of Howard Square, said the county must aggressively look into new ways to revitalize Route 1 and encourage foot traffic.

"We are living within these great communities. We're here now, but you have to wonder, without these basics, how long are we going to stay?" he said.

New zoning in the county has emphasized mixed-use development with a focus on pedestrian walk-ability and retail. In the early 2000s, a county task force suggested ways to revitalize the down-on-its-heels corridor. A county manual also includes design guidelines for the corridor to create a consistent, interconnected look.

Instead, residents say they got more houses.

County officials say there is no quick fix for the Route 1 dilemma, which has plagued the county for years.

"We're trying to make sure everyone has a seat at the table," said Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman. "Route 1 is a tough nut to crack and it always has been."

The challenges of revitalization are as diverse as the collection of pawn shops, motels, automotive shops and rundown storefronts that line the road longtime residents call "the boulevard."

Around 5,101 residential units are under construction, approved or under county review along Route 1, with the added possibility of 3,127 estimated units based on current zoning, according to county data.

New residents' concerns echo years of frustration and neglect voiced by longtime residents: The county has been long on plans for beautification and revitalization, but short on how to execute them.

Some believe the county has made the $2 billion overhaul of Columbia's core a priority over other areas.

Drew Roth, president of the Greater Elkridge Community Association, said many residents feel Elkridge and other parts of Route 1 are a "dumping ground."

"The county made all this happy talk about how we're going to have amenities. Instead, the developers put in tons and tons of cheap condos without any promised amenities to keep up. We were sold a bill of goods and what we got was massive dense residential," Roth said.

Cathy Hudson has seen her fair share of county visions and ideas for Route 1 in her 58 years living in Elkridge. In that time, Hudson, former president of the Elkridge Association, has seen little progress.

"We were sold a walkable community that we would all want to come visit. Instead, a completely different one has been delivered. What we got was high density residential. They're not gathering places. They're walled off places," Hudson said. "This area is desperate for decent restaurants and coffee shops. But there's none of that."

Diane White, owner of Kake Korner cake shop on Route 1 in North Laurel, recently installed a $10,000 fence to shelter her shop, which she calls a "jewel amongst the desert."

The business is surrounded by car shops and service centers. Despite customer demand, White doesn't open up her shop at night when it's dark because she's concerned about prostitutes on the street and crime.

In April 2014, White was optimistic when county officials stood in her cake shop to announce the launch of tax credits to encourage property owners to improve the facade of their buildings.

Three years later, her optimism has shifted to sheer disappointment.

"I haven't seen any big changes. I haven't seen anything good. I haven't seen anything that's made me think anyone is revitalizing anything," White said. "It was all glitz and glamor. Nothing more."

Since the inception of tax credits, the county has approved $148,000 in tax credits for properties on Washington Boulevard.

The 1.92-acre Hurst property, a former antiques store on the corner of Route 1 and Whiskey Bottom Road, sits vacant as the county solicits proposal for the property it bought for $1.9 million. The county rejected a proposal that was less than the purchase price earlier this year.

At one point, White hoped to purchase the Hurst property. But she doesn't see much of a future in the area.

"Sometimes you just wonder where all the money went," White said.

Project challenges

Just under 11 percent of land is ripe for new development, leaving developers with little recourse except re-purposing existing development. Beautification projects to improve the Route 1 streetscape require cooperation with the state, which owns the road.

But property owners and landlords, some of whom have left the area and vacant storefronts, are often unwilling to sell land or set sale prices much higher than the value of the land.

Chris Nowalk, president of Gold Leaf Associates, the development manager for H&H Rock real estate company, knows these challenges first hand.

H&H Rock is behind communities like New Colony Village, a gated community in Elkridge with more than 200 single-family houses. The company is planning to develop around 320 units near Deerpath Road in Elkridge.

The company lassoed a dozen land parcels and negotiated with multiple property owners to scramble together enough land to make the project possible.

"When you have these junkyards and properties, you have multiple owners who ask for too much money [so] that it's hard to make the development affordable. Add to that the challenge of overhead utilities that are all over the place," Nowalk said.

But not all developers have the patience to pursue projects on Route 1.