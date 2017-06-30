Seven arrested in series of Elkridge burglaries

Howard County police have arrested and charged seven people in connection to at least nine burglaries over the past month in Elkridge.

Between May 22 and June 26, police have investigated residential burglaries along Deep Run Parkway, Keeton Road, Baja Way and Paul Martin Drive. After making the arrests, police found out that some of the individuals lived on the streets where they stole cash, electronics, video game consoles and video games from several homes.

Samantha Beahm, 23; Rashad Saeed Campbell, 30, both of Elkridge; and John Michael Doppler, 26, of Ellicott City were all charged with burglary and theft. Erin Honeycutt, 23, and Jordan Hopkins, 27, both of Elkridge, were charged with theft.

Kaiya Laws, 18, of Elkridge, was charged with theft and theft scheme, and Raekwon Charles Cotton, 21, of Laurel, was charged with burglary, conspiracy and theft.

Police said they believe the group worked together during the burglaries.