Howard County bakery wins second episode of 'Cake Hunters'

Kupcakes & Co., a family-owned bakery with locations in Elkridge and Clarksville, earned the winning title for the second time in two years on the Cooking Channel’s TV show, “Cake Hunters.”

The bakery — located at 6010 Meadowridge Center in Elkridge and the Clarksville Commons — was declared the winner of the show’s seventh episode, “A Glamping Wedding,” which aired Sept. 1. “Cake Hunters” is currently in its second season, and featured Kupcakes & Co. last year during its second episode, “Mint for Each Other.”

In the Sept. 1 episode, soon-to-be-wed couple Brittany and Dan selected the wedding cake designed by Michelle and Bill Kupiec, owners of Kupcakes & Co.

Submitted photo The wedding cake was designed by family-owned bakery Kupcake & Co. in Howard County.

The seven-tiered cake included two rotating tiers, twinkling lights and several tiers of flowers matching the couple’s wedding invitation. The cake was topped with his and her 24-carat edible gold-painted deer toppers.

Michelle Kupiec said Thursday that everyone at the bakery was still in awe.

“It’s phenomenal. We still can’t believe that Brittany and Dan were just overjoyed and excited for the cake that we made for them,” Kupiec said. “A lot of determination, patience and perseverance went into building and constructing that amazing cake.”

Kupiec said her husband helped engineer the rotating device inside the cake, which was something they hadn’t done before. The cake weighed about 300 pounds and incorporated input from the couple.

“We worked so hard to design the cake [and] we had to get input from both the bride and the groom,” Kupiec said. “She, of course, wanted it to be very glamorous and he wanted it to be really rustic. We had to marry those two themes together and come up with something that they both loved.”

The Howard County bakery opened its first location in Elkridge in 2011, and sells 110 flavors of gourmet cupcakes as well as custom cakes and other desserts.