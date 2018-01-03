Jessup man accused of selling heroin

Howard County police last month arrested a Jessup man who they claim was distributing heroin and crack cocaine from his home, authorities announced today.

The arrest of Diyquane Thompson, 23, of Wye Avenue, in Jessup followed a months-long investigation by Howard police, according to spokeswoman Sherry Llewellyn.

Police said they began investigating Thompson after receiving information that he was distributing illegal drugs, and served a search warrant at his home on Dec. 29. Police declined to say how many months the investigation took, or who informed authorities of the alleged drug distribution.

Officers found more than 100 capsules of suspected heroin, 14 vials of suspected crack cocaine and drug packaging materials for street sale, the police said. Police also found a loaded handgun with an extended magazine, a second magazine with ammunition, three cellphones and cash.

Thompson is being held at Howard County Detention Center without bond, according to police.

Thompson has been charged with drug possession, drug distribution and four firearm-related charges. Public defender Carol Hanson is listed as his attorney but could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

The arrest is the latest in the county’s continued battle against opioids. In 2017, there were 57 fatal and 171 non-fatal opioid overdoses in the county.