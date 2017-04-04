Developer's plans to move graves in Elkridge re-connects family

Connected by disparate posts in digital space, — a Facebook post by a stranger, a friend of a friend's online comment and a relative's casual thought to connect the dots — one of Howard County's historic families stumbled upon a forgotten family cemetery buried beneath a blanket of periwinkle and threatened with removal by encroaching development.

As was often the practice in the 1800s, farmer Charles Reimensnider Sr., his wife and other family members are buried on what was once their farmland in Elkridge. Elm Street Development, which is planning to build 42 houses on Florey Road in Elkridge, discovered the cemetery last year and is seeking the county's blessing to relocate at least 11 graves to a nearby cemetery.

But what began as a historical exercise in unearthing ancestral ties to the dead brought to light ties to the living. The great, great granddaughter of Reimensnider Sr. met a cousin she didn't know she had. Two branches of the family differentiated by different spellings of their last name made connections. And the family set on the convoluted path of tracing family roots and developing a deeper appreciation for the ancestry.

Charles Rudolph Reimsnyder, 75, was so intrigued when he heard his great, great, grandfather was buried in the forgotten cemetery that he plans to get his DNA tested to learn more about his family's history. Reimsnyder remembers growing up on the family farm when he was around 8 years old and going with his grandmother to sell sauerkraut from a wooden barrel at an open-air market in Baltimore.

"It's like taking a puzzle and dumping it out on the table. You have all these different pieces and you have no idea how they fit together when you start out," Reimsnyder said.

The family, now dispersed in Hanover, Dorsey and parts of Florida, is still weighing a major decision: Should they let Elm Street Development rebury their family's graves in another cemetery, preserve their current final resting place in a separate lot surrounded by new houses or reunite the remains in Mt. Zion Church cemetery in Elkridge where other family members are buried.

Reimsnyder said he thinks the family will favor reburying the remains to Zion cemetery, where his mother is buried alongside her second husband, the cemetery's caretaker for more than 40 years. They hope to publicly state their decision when the county's planning board reviews the proposal at the end of the month.

Jason Van Kirk, vice president of Elm Street Development, said the company has been working closely with members of the family by touring Zion cemetery, and is open to considering moving family remains there to accommodate the family's preferences, including the possibility of setting a memorial marker near future houses.

"This has been quiet a stroll through the past," Van Kirk said, adding that he received unsolicited calls from genealogy hobbyists to help with the search for descendants.

More than a dozen variations in the spelling of the family's last name has complicated the family's study of their own history and the task of courting the opinions of as many family members as possible.

Van Kirk said previous attempts to locate the family failed partly because of variations in the family name. Members of the family connected with the developer when they contacted the county. By law, the company is not bound by the family's decision, but the developer has no objections to moving remains to Mt. Zion.

A story that appeared in the Howard County Times and Columbia Flier that alerted the family about Elm Street's plans used a different spelling that made the family doubt a possible connection. But the family's deep roots in Hanover and Dorsey suggested the connection was no coincidence, family members said.

Reimsnyder's father and brother spelled their last name differently, an anomaly he didn't question while growing up.

"It was just something you kind of took for what it was," he said. "I thought it had been Americanized."

Gradually, Reimsnyder believes, the family name shortened from Reimensyder to Reimsnyder. He plans to dig through old possessions like a family Bible to find more clues about his family's heritage, which he believes has Dutch-German roots and was linked to leather-making.

"Our family has always been a tight-knit family and this process is exposing that family heritage and making us even closer," he said. "Believe it or not, I actually don't know anything about my great, great grandfather. That's still a dark piece of the past and its going to be interesting to see how that evolves."

William Louis Reimsnider Jr., an 84-year-old descendant of the original Reimensniders, thinks geography explains spelling differences. Based on his research, he thinks descendants from the Dorsey families retained Reimsnider while descendants in Hanover took on Reimsnyder. A Simon Martanet Map of Maryland from 1860 references the Riemensnyder property at the burial site, with the name spelled with "i" before the "e."

Reimsnider Jr., a retired Air Force pilot who grew up in Dorsey and lives in Florida, recalls growing up in a town of around 300 people where everyone knew each other and hand-delivered groceries to their neighbors. A small group of immigrants settled in the area, which was known to have small deposits of ore, he said.

"We didn't go outside of town. If a girl was in town, you would get married. Now, all of a sudden, the town was on the intersection of a superhighway. A lot has changed," Reimensnider said. "I didn't even know we had family in Hanover."

Opposition

Local preservationists and the county's Cemetery Preservation Advisory Board oppose the developer's plan to remove the burial ground.

Per county regulations, developers must build around grave sites and designate their maintenance and oversight to a group like a homeowners' association or religious organization. But state law allows developers to remove and rebury human remains from a burial site if the disinterment is authorized by the State's Attorney. Through a spokesman, Howard County's State's Attorney Dario Broccolino indicated he is weighing his decision.

Elm Street's plans to move the graves have bristled some Elkridge residents, who also have concerns about the development's impact on traffic and schools and its incompatibility with an area they believe already has its fair share of residential development.

Members of the family are working closely with the developer to find a path forward. For the family, the area holds special memories and the decision is a difficult one.

Patricia Johenning, a 67-year-old Columbia resident, has also found herself in the middle of the ordeal.