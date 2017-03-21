Police: Five arrested in ongoing heroin investigation

Howard County police detectives arrested five people in Elkridge over the weekend for distributing heroin in connection to an ongoing investigation.

The arrests were made following search warrants at two separate locations in the 6700 block of Deep Run Parkway, police said.

During the first warrant, police found 6.4 grams of crack cocaine and one gram of heroin, which police said were both packaged for distribution. Officers also found five grams of marijuana, $729 in cash, drug packaging materials, two digital scales, two cellphones and additional drug paraphernalia.

Police said they arrested Cubby Scott Owens, 36, and Lora Ann Leahey, 45, at the scene. Owens has been charged with drug and paraphernalia possession and drug possession with intent to distribute, and is being held without bond at the county jail. Leahey was also charged with drug and paraphernalia possession, and was released without bail.

A half-gram of heroin, drug paraphernalia, a digital scale, various gun ammunition, two replica handguns and a cellphone were found during the second search and seizure, police said, and three more people were arrested there: Mason Alexander Holland, 23; Nicholas Paul Holland, 25; and Michael Joseph Holland, 54. All three men were charged with drug and paraphernalia possession. Mason and Nicholas Holland were released on $2,500 bail, while Michael Holland was released without bail.

The relationship between the three men was not immediately available, said police spokeswoman Sherry Llewellyn.

Wayne Kirwan, spokesman for the Howard County State's Attorney's Office, said District Court commissioners often determine bail based on a defendant's prior criminal record and prior history of failing to appear in court as well as ties to the community and public safety.

As the investigation continues, police ask anyone with information about these cases or other drug activity to call 410-290-DRUG. Callers can remain anonymous.