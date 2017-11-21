Two men arrested in Elkridge on drug, human trafficking charges

Howard County police say they arrested two men Friday in Elkridge along Route 1 for allegedly trading drugs for sex with a 21-year-old woman.

Leroy Robinson, 34, and William Wyatt, 18, both from Baltimore City, were arrested around 1 a.m. on Nov. 17. Police said both men are being held without bond at Howard County Detention Center.

Two officers on patrol in the 6300 block of Washington Boulevard observed two “suspicious” subjects walking from a motel, police said, and approached the men. The officers determined that Wyatt was carrying a knife, handgun, seven vials of crack cocaine, five bags of marijuana, more than $650 in cash, two cellphones and a key to a room at the motel, according to police.

Police learned Robinson had rented a room at the motel and arranged a prostitution appointment with a 21-year-old woman for Wyatt in exchange for drugs. Police believe Robinson took the woman’s money and traded sex with her for drugs. Detectives located ads for sexual services with the woman on a website used to arrange for these services, according to police.

Wyatt was charged with multiple firearms violations and drug distribution, and Robinson was charged with human trafficking, prostitution and drug distribution, according to police. No attorneys were listed for either man. The woman was offered support services and transported from the scene, police said.

The arrests are the second and third human trafficking related arrests made in the county in the last week, after a Silver Spring man was arrested in North Laurel on Friday for allegedly trafficking two women from out-of-state and forcing them into prostitution.