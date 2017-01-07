Man shot, killed by officers during call to domestic incident in Elkridge, police say

Howard County police fatally shot a man allegedly high on PCP who fought with officers, strangling one during a call to a domestic incident Saturday morning, the department said.

Police said the man was believed to be violating a protective order and broke into his estranged wife's Elkridge home, where he assaulted and injured responding officers before he was fatally shot by police, the department said.

Police did not release the man's name or the names of the officers involved Saturday afternoon. It is unclear how many officers fired upon the man.

Police were called at 8:52 a.m. to the home in the 6300 block of Woodland Forest Drive, where a woman told a 911 dispatcher that she had a protective order against the man, and said he was using PCP.

As she spoke to dispatchers, she began screaming that the man was breaking into her home, and then dropped the phone, police said.

Responding officers found the rear glass door shattered and entered the home where they were confronted by the man, "who engaged them in a violent encounter," police said.

He strangled one officer and fought with two others before being shot, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two officers were taken to local hospitals with non life-threatening injuries. The woman and her three small children, also inside the house at the time of the incident, were not injured, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

