Attic fire damages Elkridge home

Four people are out of their home after a fire broke out early Monday in Elkridge, Howard County officials said.

Firefighters and paramedics from the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services responded to the 7200 block of Montgomery Road in Elkridge at about 2:15 a.m. Monday after a resident of the home called 911.

Crews found a fire in the attic of the one-story home and quickly extinguished the fire with help from Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties, HCDFRS said.

The four adult residents of the home had evacuated before fire crews arrived and no injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is assisting the residents of the home, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.