Journalists honored by regional press association

Howard County Times staff members and contributors have been honored for their work last year by the Maryland Delaware D.C. Press Association, highlighted by two Best in Show awards for staff photographer and videographer Jen Rynda.

In all, the Howard County Times staff received 10 first-place and six second-place awards. In addition, the Times’ website received an award of general excellence.

The awards, selected by judges from the New Mexico Press Association, were presented at the association’s News with Integrity and Excellence in Journalism Conference held Friday in Annapolis.

The annual Excellence in Journalism contest, governed by the association’s Editorial and Advertising Committees, admitted nearly 2,200 entries from 62 member publications among 94 categories.

There are eight divisions in the contest, which group member publications into daily and non-daily print and online-only categories, then further group them by circulation size. The Times entries were judged in the division for non-daily publications with circulation between 10,000 and 20,000.

One Best in Show award is given in each category across all divisions, and Rynda received Best in Show awards for a photo gallery and for a sports video.

The Howard County Times individual award honorees were:

Continuing coverage, first place, Kate Magill, Libby Solomon and staff, for “One year anniversary of the Ellicott City flood;”

Education reporting, first place, former staff member Andrew Michaels, for “Memories of Elioak one-room schoolhouse;”

Editorial cartoon, first place, contributor Michael Ricigliano, for Howard County School Redistricting Twister;

Features-driven multimedia storytelling, first place, Howard County Times staff, for “Columbia turns 50;”

Sports story, first place, Kyle Stackpole, for “River Hill's Jasmine Tiamfook repeats as girls cross country Runner of the Year;”

Sports feature story, first place, Andrew Michaels, for “Couple to sail Atlantic during yearlong voyage;”

Multimedia storytelling (sports), first place, former staff member Monic D’Ippolito and Jen Rynda, for “Family ties helping return Howard County girls basketball to prominence;”

Best photo gallery, first place, Jen Rynda, “All-American Pro Rodeo at the 2017 Howard County Fair;

Sports photo (feature), first place, Jen Rynda, for the year-end Photos of the Year collection;

Sports video, first place, Jen Rynda, for “Howard County basketball mothers;”

News-driven multimedia storytelling, second place, Kate Magill and Jen Rynda, for “Howard County’s first medical marijuana dispensaries ready to open;”

Arts/entertainment reporting, second place, Katie Jones, for “Drumming rhythms keep traditions alive;”

Growth and land use reporting, second place, Kate Magill, for “A housing plan to integrate those with autism;”

Feature story (profile), second place, Kate Magill, for “Judge receives first Hispanic Leadership Award;”

General news photo, second place, Jen Rynda, for “Home at last;”

Best photo gallery, second place, Jen Rynda, for “2017 Howard County Cheerleading Championship.”