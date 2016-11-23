Share your blessings with those in need

Throughout the area, there are dozens of local nonprofit groups who are committed to serving those in need. These groups can always use our help. Below is a listing of local helping organizations seeking donations of either money or items, or both. In this season of giving and Thanksgiving, please share your blessings, by giving to those less fortunate.

American Cancer Society has worked relentlessly to save lives and create a world with less cancer. Together with millions of supporters worldwide, they help people stay well, get well, find cures and fight back against cancer. 410-781-4316.

Wish List: Free standing cosmetic mirrors (no handhelds), cotton swabs, make up sponges, wig, turbans and scarves for patient programs; shower curtain liners, pillows, dishcloths and sponges, paper towels and plates for Hope Lodge residents; volunteer drivers for the Road To Recovery program; and monetary donations.

Animal Advocates of Howard County is a nonprofit dedicated to helping animals. Support and assist county-run shelter with adoptions, rescue and medical assistance, and provides free- and reduced-cost spay and neuter programs as well as educational programs. Call 410-880-2488, Ext. 3 or aadvocates@hotmail.com or go to www.animal-advocates.org.

Wish List: Sponsors for neuter and spay services for cats and dogs; gift cards from Bark!, Whole Pet Central, Pet Barn and vets affiliated with Animal Advocates of Howard County for medical services; and adoptions for pets by permanent, loving homes and families.

The Arc of Howard County helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities achieve full community life — one person at a time. 410-730-0638.

Wish List: A variety of arts and craft supplies, such as crayons, markers, scissors, card stock, construction paper and modeling clay; household items, such as TVs, DVD players, android tablets, vacuum cleaners, new sheet sets for all sizes, portable CD and radio players, laundry soap, and children and young adult books; gift cards for Home Depot, Lowe's, Target, Walmart and Costco; gift cards and tickets for movies, bowling, restaurants, sporting events, performing arts and community events; and volunteers to provide cooking classes and arts and crafts activities.

Athelas Institute is an agency serving adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. 410-964-1241, Ext.128.

Wish List: Four iPads for the adult autism program, three flat-screen TVs, three DVD players, DVD movies and four boom boxes; board games, such as Jenga, Connect Four, Trouble, Sorry and Uno; playground balls and portable basketball system; four new microwaves and three new toaster ovens; winter hats and gloves for adults, yard rakes, snow shovels, twin sheet sets, towels, scales, and toiletries; gift cards to purchase turkeys and hams; three new or used karaoke machines; and framed pictures and picture frames for art program.

Better Bedrest is a telephone support group for women placed on bed rest due to high-risk pregnancies and offers one-time emergency grants to help pay a small bill. 410-740-7662.

Wish List: Donations to the BBR Emergency Grant Fund to help a mom with a high-risk pregnancy pay a bill up to $750. Donations can be sent to Better Bedrest, P.O. Box 212, Savage, MD 20763. All donations are tax deductible.

Beyond All Boundaries aids disadvantaged children, youth, young adults and families across the globe and is currently building an orphanage in Haiti while trying to feed 350 school children there daily. 410-740-0598.

Wish List: Christmas gifts for 600 children at around at least $10 each; a digital camera and an HD digital camcorder; musical instruments, such as keyboards, guitars, trumpets, clarinets; over-the-counter medications and children's and adult vitamins; and Enfamil and Similac baby formulas.

Child Health Foundation seeks to save the greatest number of children's lives at the lowest possible cost. http://childhealthfoundation.org.

Wish List: Monetary donations.

Children's Bible Ministries of Maryland teaches the Bible to children and trains adults to teach children. 410-796-7990.

Wish List: All sizes and colors of copy paper and monetary donations for camp scholarships.

Christ Church Link guides Howard County residents in crisis to aid for emergency needs, such as eviction prevention, utility turn-offs and employment. During the holidays, it helps families in need find Thanksgiving and Christmas meals and provides holiday gifts to their children. 410-309-9695.

Wish List: Cash donations to purchase holiday gifts and food; gift cards from Walmart, Target and food stores; business, family, individual and group sponsorships of gifts for children from low-income families; and new and unwrapped gifts for children from infants to age 12.

Coalition of Geriatric Services, Food on the 15th teaches children about philanthropy by having them collect, sort, bag and deliver free, ​nonperishable ​ groceries to low-income Howard County senior citizens ​each month . Volunteer opportunities for children of all ages with their parents' supervision. 410-997-0610 or foodonthe15th@gmail.com.

Wish List: Plain cereals, rice and pasta, peanut butter, jelly, macaroni and cheese, low-sugar canned vegetables ​and​ low-salt canned vegetables ​as well as nutritious soups. Nonperishable donations may be dropped off at Claret Hall, Village of River Hill, 6020 Daybreak Circle, Clarksville.

The Community Knitting and Crochet Group of Howard County has for 20 years knitted and crocheted afghans, blankets, hats, scarves and baby wear for many charities, hospitals and nursing homes. Howard County Recreation and Parks, 7120 Oakland Mills Road, Columbia, MD 21046. To arrange a donation, contact Linda DiPanfilo at 410-313-4704 or Ldipanfilo@howardcountymd.gov

Wish List: Acrylic yarn, suitable for baby hats and blankets and adult hats and scarves; and red, white and blue veterans blankets. No wool or cotton.

Heritage Housing Partners Corp. owns and manages quality housing affordable to the elderly and disabled in Howard County. Dana Lyons, 410-730-9554, Ext. 105.