Snowball stands help beat the heat in Howard County

With the arrival of the dog days of summer, many find relief from the heat and humidity with a simple treat — a snowball. A ball of ice flavored in a variety of ways and often topped with marshmallow, snowballs are a beloved sign of summer when stands across the region open their doors in the spring.

For many, the place to find the best snowball is The Snowball Stand in Woodstock. A fixture in the area for 45 years, Miki Hill and her family are celebrating their 11th season owning and running the stand.

"We get people literally from all over the country," Hill said. "Arizona, California, Ohio, Maine. A number of travel magazines say we are one of the spots for food not to miss in Maryland."

Marc and Amy Magid, of Long Island, N.Y., make it a point to stop at the stand whenever they are in Maryland to visit family.

"It's the only reason I come to visit my in-laws," Marc Magid joked, as he dug into his Scooby-Doo snowball creation — a mixture of peanut butter, snowball and ice cream.

"They are the best," said Bruce Shapiro, Magid's brother-in-law. "Their formulas, their recipes are different than others."

Water and sugar — real sugar, not fructose — is all it takes, according to Hill, but it makes a big difference. In the future, she hopes one day to offer organic flavors using real maple syrup and fresh-squeezed juices from lemon to mangoes.

"We've done it at home and it is amazing," Hill said. "It is good for your health but not a feasible business plan," as it typically costs $10 for 8 ounces of fresh juice and would drive up prices.

"The market could not bear it," Hill said.

Of the Snowball Stand's 33 flavors, egg custard is one of the most popular, according to Morgan Sigur, 18, who has been working at the stand for two seasons.

"I didn't think I was going to like it, but it is the best," Sigur said.

Delaney Olds, 18, was trying an egg custard snowball topped with marshmallow for the first time on a recent weekend. Typically, she gets ice cream or a cherry snowball, she said, but as she will soon be attending college in Ohio, she thought she should give it a try.

"My mom, it is the only kind she has ever had," Olds said. "I wanted to try the classic Baltimore flavor."

Others like to mix it up a little bit. Maggie Lewis, 18, was trying sour apple topped with Nerds, a candy. Peter Salama, of Ellicott City, likes lemon lime and blue raspberry combined.

"I've been coming here since I was a kid," Salama said. "I love it. They are friendly people. They have built up a real good reputation."

Tropical Waters in Clarksville has been offering around 66 flavors since 1998, according to Anand Ambrosi, who was working the stand outside of Kendall's Hardware store. While egg custard is a top seller, Ambrosi's favorite is a mixture of blueberry and lemonade.

"Rainbow is popular with children." Ambrosi said.

Near Blandair Park in Columbia, Pete's Snowball Stand has been serving more than 30 varieties of snowballs for over 25 years, according to George Barlas, Pete's son. The stand also offers fresh produce including tomatoes and eggplants as well as fresh honey from the family's bee hives.

While George Barlas admits he, himself, is not crazy about snowballs, his father loves them, he said, and has enjoyed meeting the various people from the neighborhood and during events at Blandair Park.

"We do a lot of tournaments and see kids from every state and Canada," Barlas said.

The stories people tell about their own experiences at The Snowball Stand are what Sigur and Willis Deitemyer, a fellow employee at the Stand, enjoy hearing.

"We hear a lot of interesting stories of why people come," Deitemyer, 16, said. "It's fun."