A day of Irish food, music and beer in Howard County

Everyone is Irish on St. Patty's Day. Throughout the county, restaurants are offering specials on food, drink and fun. As March 17 falls on a Friday this year, extra merriment throughout the weekend is planned. So put on your green and follow a rainbow to your own pot o'fun.

Looney's Patty Party Weekend kicks off at 8 a.m. on March 17 with $2 Jameson, Guinness, Irish coffee and bloodies until 9 a.m. A complimentary Irish breakfast buffet is offered in the morning with live music beginning at noon. There will also be a photo booth. Misspent Youth will perform at 5 p.m. Activities continue on March 18 with drink specials, an Irish brunch and live music beginning at 10 a.m. Looney's Pub South is at 8180 Maple Lawn Blvd., Fulton. For more information, call 301-617-3593.

Second Chance Saloon opens at 11 a.m. with a special Irish food menu all day featuring corned beef and cabbage, Guinness stew and more. Traditional Irish music will start at 5 p.m. Free Irish charms. Second Chance Saloon is at 5888 Robert Oliver Place, Columbia. Call 443-545-5844.

Union Jack's of Columbia will open its doors at 9 a.m. with a free Irish breakfast served until 11 a.m. Drink specials throughout the day. Live music starts at 12:30 p.m. with The Reagan Years performing at 4:30 p.m. and the Teelin Irish Dance Company at 7:30 p.m. A contest for the sexiest and scariest leprechaun will take place at midnight. Union Jack's of Columbia is at 10400 Little Patuxent Pkwy., Columbia. Call 410-740-5225.

Black Flag Brewing Company will put green food coloring in any beer for a dollar cash to go to a charity. It will also offer $5 beer specials, decorations and March Madness on television. Black Flag Brewing Company is at 9315 Snowden River Pkwy., Columbia. Call 443-864-5139

Daniels Restaurant will open at 11 a.m. and offer Reubens, corned beef and cabbage, Guinness stew and more. The Fire Brigade Pipes and Drums of Greater Baltimore will perform around 1 p.m. Daniels Restaurant is at 5854 Washington Blvd., Route 1, Elkridge. 410-796-4678

Kolby's Smokehouse will offer St. Patrick's Day Shenanigans from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Irish whiskeys and traditional Irish food with a barbeque twist, including smoked corned beef, will be offered. A portion of funds from March 17 will be donated to Howard County Fire and Rescue Services and all uniformed EMS, firefighters and police personnel will receive a complimentary pulled pork sandwich. Kolby's Smokehouse is at 7500 Montpelier Road, Laurel. Call 301-362-1510.

The Greene Turtle in Columbia will offer all-day spring specials and a D.J. Greene games start at 3 p.m. The Greene Turtle Bar and Restaurant is at 8872 McGaw Road, Suite C, Columbia. 410-312-5255.

The Morgan Inn will celebrate the "Luck of the Irish" all weekend with drink specials, freebies and live music beginning at 3 p.m. on March 17 with bands scheduled through Sunday, March 19. The Morgan Inn is at 15400 Frederick Road, Woodbine. 443-419-5147.

Elkridge Furnace Inn will offer an Irish tea at 11:30 a.m. on March 18 featuring four courses with various choices including potato leek soup, corned beef and cabbage tea sandwiches and Irish whiskey dark chocolate truffle for $37.50 per person. Elkridge Furnace Inn is at 5745 Furnace Ave., Elkridge. 410-379-9336.