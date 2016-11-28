Dance into the holidays with a performance of "The Nutcracker"

As soon as you gobble up that Thanksgiving dinner, start searching for the sweet treats of "The Nutcracker" ballet. There are a dozen local productions of this holiday chestnut, both grand scale and those geared for the little ones, some starting this Thanksgiving weekend. A few are professional visions with visiting guest artists, but don't underestimate the joys of a neighborhood showcase filled with sweet little ones romping about the stage dressed up like mice and steadfast soldiers.

First out of the box this weekend is Columbia's authentic Russian-inspired L'Etoile, The Classical Ballet Theatre of Maryland, preparing for its annual production at The Jim Rouse Theatre, Nov. 26-27.

At a recent L'Etoile rehearsal, the dancers pushed aside the Christmas ornaments, tutus, toe shoes and all the myriad of props to allow ballet director Vadim Pijicov ample space for his high jumps and sensitive partnering. All eyes were on the former Moscow dance star when he stepped in to lift 17-year-old Grace Zhang high above his head. When the final production goes up on Nov. 26, Leonid Goykhman, a guest dancer from the First State Ballet, will perform this princely role, the lucky guy who guides the ballerina in pirouettes and swooping lifts.

"Grace is my daughter … she has been so much a part of our lives for the past nine years," says Svetlana Kratsova, the artistic director of the school and chief choreographer for "Nuts," together with her husband, Pijicov. He dances the role of the mysterious uncle who causes havoc in the first act.

Two teenage ballerinas, Ashley Xu, a junior at Centennial High School, and Hannalise Shaughnessy, a sophomore at the Bryn Mawr School, alternate as young Clara, the girl who dreams of being rescued by her nutcracker prince, while Andrea Fox, a junior at Mt. Hebron High School, becomes the lovely Snow Queen. Jeanne Doyle, a senior at Mt. Hebron High School, performs the " Waltz of the Flowers."

Still, it's Zhang, as the Sugar Plum Fairy, who will hold everyone's attention with her precise movements to the tinkling Tchaikovsky score as she endeavors to keep all those tiny sugar plum darlings from tripping over one another in the Land of the Sweets.

"This year's 'Nutcracker' is special to me because it is my last year performing in this production before graduating from Centennial High School," Zhang commented after the rehearsal. "From my first performance as a party girl and a mouse to my current role as the Sugar Plum, it is incredible for me to see how L'Etoile has helped me grow as a dancer as well as an individual. My final year here will be bittersweet as this significant chapter of my life ends, but I look forward to continuing my dance career in college and watching the current young dancers at the studio grow into talented professionals."

"The Nutcracker" will be performed Nov. 26, at 5 p.m. and Nov. 27, at 3 p.m., at the Jim Rouse Theatre, 5460 Trumpeter Road, Columbia. Tickets are $25; $20 for seniors and ages 5 to 11; under 5 is free, but no seats. All tickets purchased at the door $27. For information on L'Etoile, including its spring production of "Le Corsaire," go to www.russballet.org.

The Columbia Chamber Ballet, the performing company of Ballet with Cindee Velle, offers Nutcracker performances that are short (less than an hour) and geared for families. Besides the familiar scenes such as Clara's dreamy dance, a Mouse Queen riot, the dazzling Sugar Plum Fairy solo, and, of course, snowy variations, the costumes are pretty and the dancers well rehearsed. Based at the Long Reach Village Center, Columbia Chamber Ballet takes it productionon tour with seven shows beginning Nov. 27, at 4:15 p.m. at the Kennedy Krieger Festival of Trees at the Maryland State Fairgrounds. Two shows — a Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m. performance at the Howard County Arts Council, 8510 High Ridge Road, Ellicott City, and a Dec. 20, 7 p.m., performance in the great room at Historic Savage Mil, 8600 Foundry St., Savage, will charge $10 a ticket with all proceeds donated to the Ellicott City Strong effort. For other dates,call 410-465-7674 or go to www.cindeevelleballet.com.

Every serious balletomane should relax once in a while and take in a Nutcracker performance that pokes fun at the silly characters. The Ellicott City-based Kinetics Dance Theatre's student companies perform its annual spoof, "The Cracked Nut" at Slayton House in the Village of Wilde Lake, on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10 and 11, at 7 p.m. With ballet, modern and contemporary dance styles, this snappy version tells the classic story of Clara and her journey to the magical Land of the Sweets, only with a few surprises.

Choreographer Heinz Adjakwah adds a unique take on the traditional soldier doll with step dancing choreography. The role of Clara will be performed by 10-year-old Delaney Lane, a member of Kinetics Kids Company. After the show, there will be a Land of the Sweets reception with hot cocoa and a meet and greet with the dancers.

"The Cracked Nut" will be performed Dec. 10 and 11, 7 p.m., at Slayton House Theater, 10400 Cross Fox Lane, Columbia. Tickets are $8. Call 410-480-1686 or go to school@kineticsdance.org. It's a hoot.

Space is always an issue for non-profit ballet companies, especially this time of year. Which may be one reason why the Columbia-based Patuxent Youth Ballet performs its sweet Nutcracker ballet at the Harry and Jeannette Weinberg Auditorium in Baltimore's Mercy High School, 1300 E. Northern Parkway, Baltimore, on Dec. 10, at 5 p.m.. There's no reserved seating and tickets ($20 in advance, $25 at the door) are required for everyone older than 3. The website is www.marylandballet.com.

The Columbia Figure Skating Club always puts on a delightful production of "The Nutcracker," on ice, of course. This 26th annual show will feature new scenes and 100-plus ice skaters. Kudos to Pat Muth for her 40-years plus of guiding young skaters.

The skating club, which began in 1973, performs "The Nutcracker" four times at the Columbia Ice Rink in the Oakland Mills Village Center, Dec. 10-11. It's always a sell-out. Bring a blanket to wrap the little ones.

Performances are Dec. 10, at 5:15 and 7 p.m. and Dec. 11, 4:30 and 6 p.m., at Columbia Ice Rink/Oakland Mills Village Center, 5876 Thunder Hill Road, Columbia. Tickets are $15, ages 3 and under freewww.columbiafsc.com.