Kish Gallery hosts Artists' Gallery members

Although the Artists' Gallery moved from downtown Columbia to Main Street in Ellicott City last fall, its members are hanging out on a Columbia gallery wall again. That's because there is an "Artists' Gallery Member Show" currently on display at the Bernice Kish Gallery at Slayton House.

This relatively large group show enables individual artists to display multiple works, and it also often gives viewers the opportunity to see how artists share the same medium and subject matter.

Among the photographers, for example, several are interested in the effects achieved by shadows falling across sand dunes.

Terry Pellmar's "Dune Fences" calls your attention to wood fences that are so bent and broken that you get the sense they've suffered from many seasons of wind blowing in off the ocean. This photo also calls your attention to the shadows cast by those fence posts.

John Stier's photo "White Sands I" emphasizes the ripples made in a sand dune by the wind, and also involves shadows playing across the sandy surface. This same photographer's "Waves from the Past" is set far from the ocean in a dry desert environment in which a bare hillside is scoured by curving lines that presumably were made by waves in a distant era.

Another medium that is well-represented in the exhibit is watercolor. One artist in particular, Deborah Hoeper, has some fine examples of what can be achieved with this medium. "Down the Road" relies on a few simple zones of color to evoke a road passing through a landscape topped by a big sky. Hoeper takes a somewhat different stylistic approach in "Night," in which the horizontal bands of deep blue are nearly blended together in places. And her "Windowpane" has washy gray tones emulating the appearance of a mist-covered window.

Another notable watercolor is Bonita Glaser's "Deep in the Woods," in which various shades of green are deployed to suggest the richness of vegetation in a dense woods that is lightened up in places by the sunlight that has been able to break through the leafy cover.

A very different and yet equally crowded place is depicted in Joyce Bell's watercolor "New York Construction." There are workers at a scaffold that has been set up in front of a building on a typically congested city street.

Yet another watercolor artist of note is Jing-Jy Chen, whose watercolor and ink "Spring Blizzard" presents a cherry blossom tree in full bloom and numerous white spots representing snow. The monochromatic gray background serves as an additional reminder that some years winter is reluctant to give way to spring.

Of the artists working in other mediums, Pauline Rakis has two pastels titled "Zinnia" that effectively rely on tight cropping to highlight bright flowers and their delicately depicted petals.

Ellen Corddry's woodcut "Wicomico River in Salisbury" establishes an effective contrast between the leafy detail of the trees along this river and areas of white space for the water and sky.

Etarae Weinstein's quilt "Key Lime Pie" has a border that is, yes, lime green in color. The center of this quilt consists of horizontal bands whose various colors amount to a recipe with many fabric ingredients.

"Artists' Gallery Member Show" runs through March 25 at the Bernice Kish Gallery at Slayton House, 10400 Cross Fox Lane in Wilde Lake Village Center in Columbia. Call 410-730-3987 or email gallery@wildelake.org