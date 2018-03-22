Columbia's Daedalus Books to hold final sale this weekend

Daedalus Books & Music will hold a final store-closing “garage sale” this weekend before shuttering its Columbia store for good.

Wednesday was supposed to be the store’s final regular business day, plans that got preempted by the weather, according to the store’s Facebook page.

The 9645 Gerwig Lane store will reopen from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday to sell “the books that are left in the store, and also office furniture and supplies, that kind of thing,” said Helaine Harris, the company’s chief operating officer.

Daedalus Books & Music was founded in 1980 and specializes in selling “remaindered” books — unsold copies, mostly hardcovers, unloaded by the publisher at highly discounted prices. The company also sells overstocked CDs and DVDs, and sells merchandise via catalogs and on its website, www.daedalusbooks.com.

In 2006 the company opened a second store in Belvedere Square, but it closed in 2011.

Harris declined to comment further on the Columbia store’s closure, but the company’s website now lists its headquarters as a Hudson, Ohio address that corresponds with the offices of Universal Screen Arts, an online and catalog retailer.

Employees there confirmed that the company had purchased Daedalus and planned to continue distributing its catalog.