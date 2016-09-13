With STEM classes and conference, Howard libraries plan for 'jobs of the future'

Ninth-grader Sahar Zaidi describes herself as "really into engineering."

"I like thinking of new ideas and putting them into the real world," said the Mount Hebron High School student.

She is so "into" engineering that on Monday, she spent her day off from school attending Howard County Library System's first youth conference on science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM. Registration for the event was full, with 170 middle and high schoolers attending and about a dozen more on the wait list.

"I'm hoping to meet new people who have the same interests as me," Sahar said before the event, held at the Savage Branch library.

Howard County libraries youth STEM conference Lisa Philip / Baltimore Sun Media Group Keshav Ganapathy (left) and Aditya Balasubramanian (right), eighth-graders at Burleigh Manor Middle School, try out musical instruments created by students in an instrument engineering class at the Savage Branch library. The two were attending the Howard County Library System's first youth STEM conference. Keshav Ganapathy (left) and Aditya Balasubramanian (right), eighth-graders at Burleigh Manor Middle School, try out musical instruments created by students in an instrument engineering class at the Savage Branch library. The two were attending the Howard County Library System's first youth STEM conference. (Lisa Philip / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

During one session of the conference, which offered teasers of the library system's summer and after-school STEM classes, the 14-year-old and a dozen other students learned about artificial intelligence and played 20 Questions with Alexa, a humanoid robot.

"Does the person you're thinking of wear pants?" Alexa said.

"Yes!" the students said in unison, many of them breaking into giggles.

Angela Brade, the library system's chief operating officer of support services, said that the organization's STEM classes, including those sampled at the conference, are piloted before they are fully rolled out to ensure they are fun and appealing to students.

"We want to get them impassioned about STEM topics and have them pursue STEM topics in high school and in college," she said. "Because as you may know, a lot of students go off to college and major in STEM topics, but they typically drop out."

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 69 percent of associate's degree students and 48 percent of bachelor's degree students who began majors in STEM fields between 2003 and 2009 left these fields by the spring of 2009.

"But if we could start them early and have them be passionate about chemistry, about engineering, about mathematics, then they have a better chance of staying in that major in college," Brade said.

The Howard County Library System's STEM education initiative, HiTech, began in 2012 with help from a federal grant and now encompasses project-based classes as well as a more rigorous academy for select students.

"All of the subjects are important, but the reason why we chose to focus on STEM is because it's very much needed, in the community and globally as well," Brade said. "And we view ourselves as having a really good chance of helping students get into jobs of the future."

In line with the STEM initiative, the Savage Branch library was renovated two years ago to offer science and technology-oriented classroom space, including a chemistry lab and a sound booth and music technology room. It offers about 20 to 30 different classes a week on all things high-tech and futuristic, from mobile app development to virtual reality to weather balloons.

"We've launched four weather balloons so far that made it as far as Atlantic City and Delaware," Brade said.

At one conference session, library system instructor Adam Goode showed off string instruments that students had created out of cardboard for a musical instrument engineering class.

"Each one has a different personality," he said, strumming a sharp-angled guitar. "You can hear the sound really easily on this one, because it has a large area to absorb the sound and to project it out. So different kinds of instruments with different versions of these basic parts create a different sound."

In a session conducted by the architects of the new Elkridge Branch library, 11-year-old Diana Omar and her group of conference participants were challenged to create a free-standing tower using only raw spaghetti and marshmallows.

Diana, who wants to be an engineer, said she had never taken a class at the library before, but after participating in the STEM conference she plans on signing up for one in the future.

"Probably music technology," said the Dunloggin Middle School student.

With the end of the session approaching, the architects came around to look at each group's creation.

"It failed!" the sixth-grader said, standing in front of a pile of broken noodles and a friend devouring a marshmallow.